Demolition of the Burbank Bridge kicks off during 36-hour I-5 freeway closure – Up News Info Los Angeles

BURBANK (CBSLA) – A major highway project to demolish the Burbank Bridge was launched on Saturday.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

The demolition caused Caltrans to start a 36-hour shutdown of Interstate 5. The shutdown impacted all northbound I-5 lanes on Highway 134 near Griffith Park and the Los Angeles Zoo, as well as lanes on Southbound I-5 on Highway 170 in the Sun Valley area of ​​Los Angeles.

Diversion signs were visible.

Interstate 5 will be closed until 2 a.m. Monday, April 27 in Los Angeles, Burbank and Glendale.

The new bridge and I-5 carpool lanes will be built, with an opening scheduled for 2021.