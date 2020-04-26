Demolition of the Burbank Bridge continues as I-5 in the area remains closed – Up News Info Los Angeles

BURBANK (CBSLA) – Sunday's work was expected to continue with the demolition of the Burbank Bridge.

The massive construction has Highway 5 closed in the area until Monday afternoon at 2 p.m.

"Fortunately, many people stay home taking COVID-19 precautions, so traffic has been lighter," said CHP officer Vince Ramirez. "It is a good time, actually, to take on a project like this."

The closure was affecting all northbound lanes of I-5 on Highway 134 near Griffith Park and the Los Angeles Zoo, as well as southbound lanes on Highway 170 in the Sun Valley area of ​​Los Angeles. .

"Our teams will take this opportunity to complete other construction and maintenance within the I-5 closure boundary," said Caltrans District 7 Director John Bulinski. "If possible, stay home or do only essential local activities."

The bridge will be rebuilt as part of Caltrans' project to add lanes for ridesharing in both directions. The new bridge is expected to be completed in mid-2021 and the highway expansion is expected to be completed in late 2021, according to Caltrans.

Interstate 5 will be closed until 2 a.m. Monday, April 27 in Los Angeles, Burbank and Glendale.