Demi Lovato thanks & # 39; co-star Sonny With a Chance & # 39; for helping her in rehabilitation

The hit maker & # 39; Cool for the Summer & # 39; He credits former Disney student Tiffany Thornton for inspiring her through her first rehab period in the midst of a sobriety fight.

Demi lovato become friend and former co-star Tiffany Thornton to help her in her first period of rehabilitation.

The stars appeared together on the hit Disney Channel show "Sunny with a probability of"and speaking during a virtual meeting with Thornton and his castmates Allisyn Ashley Arm, Doug Brochu, Sterling knight, Audrey Whitby, Matthew Scott Montgomery, Shayne Toppand Damien HaasDemi reflected on her fight for sobriety since she found fame.

"When I first went to treatment, you were my biggest inspiration coming out of that because you dealt with all those pressures of being a woman on television," she told Tiffany. "I looked at that like, 'I wish I had it so bad.' Yeah, I was probably happier in my head with what it looked like at the time. But now I'm much happier with the mindset you have."

"Now I look back and I think, 'Man, it's a shame we waste energy on what we use on set'," he confessed.

The "Confident" singer shared that, while working on the show, "I wasn't sleeping and I was also so sad and angry because I felt like I was being overloaded with work."

She also admitted that she was a little surprised that when she left the show, the producers decided to continue without her.

"When I left, you don't expect your show to continue without you, but it did," he said. "But he couldn't have been happier for everyone … He just wasn't in a period of time when he was ready to get back on camera."

"I couldn't go back to that environment and there were other things that influenced it," said Demi.

The star recently celebrated a year of sobriety after her near-fatal drug overdose in the summer of 2018, six years after she quit her substance abuse habit.

And Demi wonders if she could have avoided the traps of fame if she had chosen to walk away from the limelight after leaving "Sonny With a Chance," just like Tiffany.

"I'm realizing that as I got older, because when you were young, when you started in the industry at age seven, eight, you value your self-esteem with your success." explained. "I have moments all the time when I ask myself, 'Do I want to continue this? Or do I want to take out a Tiffany and move to Texas, have a family and have a farm?'