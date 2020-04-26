Demi Lovato talks about rehab during Sonny with a casual meeting

A meeting to remember!

Disney Channel fans were delighted to see that the Sunny with a probability of and So random! casts gathered in Zoom. The glorious gathering, which was prerecorded, was shared on YouTube on Saturday for everyone to enjoy.

The former co-stars talked about virtually everything, including their lives after their respective hit series, their personal experiences working on each show, and more.

So who joined the fun? Demi lovato, Tiffany Thornton, Allisyn Ashley Arm, Doug Brochu, Sterling knight, Audrey Whitby, Matthew Scott Montgomery, Shayne Topp and Damien Haas.

One word: epic!

During their conversation, the "Anyone,quot; singer became real about some of her problems during and after filming. Sunny with a probability of. Furthermore, Demi was also able to make fun of herself by sharing certain experiences and situations.

Case in point: Arm asked the group what everyone had been up to since the show, and it was the 27-year-old pop star's response that surprised everyone off guard.