Demi Lovato talks about rehab during Sonny with a casual meeting

Disney Channel fans were delighted to see that the Sunny with a probability of and So random! casts gathered in Zoom. The glorious gathering, which was prerecorded, was shared on YouTube on Saturday for everyone to enjoy.
The former co-stars talked about virtually everything, including their lives after their respective hit series, their personal experiences working on each show, and more.
So who joined the fun? Demi lovato, Tiffany Thornton, Allisyn Ashley Arm, Doug Brochu, Sterling knight, Audrey Whitby, Matthew Scott Montgomery, Shayne Topp and Damien Haas.
During their conversation, the "Anyone,quot; singer became real about some of her problems during and after filming. Sunny with a probability of. Furthermore, Demi was also able to make fun of herself by sharing certain experiences and situations.
Case in point: Arm asked the group what everyone had been up to since the show, and it was the 27-year-old pop star's response that surprised everyone off guard.
"I went to rehab," Demi replied, with a big laugh. "Repeatedly!"
However, in a more serious tone, Lovato later expressed to Thornton that she was his "greatest inspiration,quot;, especially since they experienced the same problems working on a television series.
"When I went to treatment the first time, you were my biggest inspiration coming out of that because you dealt with all those pressures of being a woman on television," the pop star told Thornton.
Adding: "I looked at it like, 'God, I wish I had that so bad'. Yeah, I was probably happier in my head with what it looked like at the time. But now I'm much happier with the mindset you have I look back and say, 'Man, it's a shame we wasted any energy on what we used on set.'
Demi also explained that it didn't help that she spent hours in the adaptation during her days on the Disney Channel, compared to what she's experiencing now.
"I went to Will and grace this season, and I literally spent 10 minutes in the locker room, "the singer shared." Now, I'm like … it doesn't matter. What I'm wearing doesn't matter. "
Demi also talked about overworking as a child actress, struggling with an eating disorder and learning to value herself outside of work.
"I would have people for meetings on my lunch breaks, because that's how hard I worked," he recalled. "People would come in and I would cover myself with a blanket and people would say: 'Why is it 80 degrees here?' I would say, 'Because I'm freezing'. They would say, 'Oh my gosh, what's wrong with you?'
She added: "I had an eating disorder and I was underweight and freezing."
"I am realizing that as I grew up, because when I was young … when you start in the industry as a 7-year-old and 8-year-old, you value your self-esteem with its success," he said. "I have moments all the time when I ask myself, 'Do I want to continue this? Or do I want to pull a Tiffany and move to Texas, have a family and have a farm?'"
To hear Demi and the former Disney Channel stars talk about her life after and during their shows, check out the video above!
