Demi Lovato does not believe in canceling the culture after her alleged account that destroyed Selena Gomez was exposed

Demi Lovato, who has become an expert in cancellations, recently revealed that she does not believe in that. The singer has a strong reason why she believes social media is coming together to try to end a person's career makes no sense.

#demilovatoisoverparty trending twice recently. The first was when she revealed that she was no longer a friend of Selena Gomez in an interview. The second was when his supposedly fake Instagram where he was talking bad about his old friend was found and went viral.

In addition, the Disney Channel student was so harshly criticized when she laughed at a meme about 21 Savage revealed as a British citizen that she was forced to delete her Twitter after apologizing for the joke.

In an interview with Jameela Jamil, she gave her opinion on canceling the culture.

Demi: "There is so much hatred in this world, we have to rise up and never ask for forgiveness for who you are,quot; Also Demi:#DemiLovatoIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/o3MreTyl4F – look | # 28 (@jesuiscaIme) April 17, 2020

‘I have been canceled so many times that I can't even count. The hashtag, #DemiIsOverParty, that's all like, it doesn't affect me anymore. So one is simply not real. I don't think anyone has been officially canceled. Otherwise, certain people would not have Grammys today, certain people would not have Oscar, and certain people would not be where they are in their positions. "

She went on to say that people should be more forgiving, up to a point.

"If you have exhausted your second and third chance with a certain topic, you are canceled and you must remain canceled, but if you are wrong and you apologize and introduce yourself and say, 'I've learned from this,' then let him be an example to other people for that they too can change. "

However, he did not mention whether the page that was quickly removed from Instagram belonged to him or not.

What do you think about canceling culture and how does it affect public figures these days? Do you agree that there should be a "culture of forgiveness,quot;?



