Demi Lovato catches up with the co-stars of ‘Sonny With A Chance’ – Pranks who has been in rehab several times ’since the show ended.

Demi Lovato talked about some of her struggles with mental health issues even more than usual during a video chat with some of her old Disney co-stars! It was a really nice meeting with the actors in Sonny With A Chance and when they got up to speed the singer and actress was very sincere and even joked about her rebab periods.

It's no secret that Demi has battled addiction in the years since her Disney Channel stardom.

As Tiffany Thornton, Doug Brochu, Sterling Knight, Allisyn Ashley Arm, Audrey Whitby, Matthew Scott Montgomery, Damien Haas and Shayne Topp joined in, Demi spoke about what has happened.

It all started with Allisyn asking everyone what they have been up to since the Disney Channel show ended.

It was then that Demi joked that she went I went to rehab. Several times. & # 39;

She went on to say that Tiffany was her "biggest inspiration,quot; after her departure from the series when she was 19 years old.

"When I first went to treatment, you were my biggest inspiration coming out of that because you dealt with all those pressures of being a woman on TV," Demi said sweetly to her former co-star.

She then revealed that while she was on the show at the time, things were really difficult for her to the point that "she wasn't sleeping and she was so miserable and angry too because she felt like she was being overloaded with work."

When she finally felt, the show continued without her, which really surprised Demi as she played the title character.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. %MINIFYHTMLaf4da4e5a5635a454efd3562a9001ad325%

‘But he couldn't have been happier for everyone … He just wasn't in a period of time when he was ready to be on camera again. I couldn't go back to that environment and there were other things that influenced it, "he explained.



Post views:

one