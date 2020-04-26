Delivery man injured in shooting in Santa Rosa; Suspect Released – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – Investigators were searching for an armed suspect on Sunday who shot a delivery man after an altercation in Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa police said they received a 7-11 call on West Steele Lane reporting a shooting victim who had entered the store at 4:26 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a gunshot victim who suffered from a single, life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators determined that the shooting took place in the Natasha Court area near Marlow Drive. The victim was working for a delivery service when she encountered the suspect. A confrontation ensued, and the suspect shot the victim and then fled the scene. Meanwhile, the male victim drove to 7-11 and called 9-1-1.

The suspect was not located after the initial response. Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit were notified and will continue to investigate this incident.

The identity of the victim will not be revealed due to the violent nature of this crime and the fact that the incident was still under investigation.

The Sonoma County Alliance is offering a reward of up to $ 2,500, "Take Back Our Community Program,quot;. The reward is for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Violent Crime Unit at (707) 543-3590.