Deepika Padukone catches up with her best friends during quarantine

Bollywood celebrities are doing their best to keep their fans entertained and engrossed on social media during the blockade by regularly sharing interesting details about their lives. Deepika Padukone recently gave an idea of ​​what she's doing these days. She shared a screenshot of her video call with her childhood friends. The trio joined together to celebrate one of their birthdays. Deepika also added a GIF that shows how the three of them will be at 50.

On the professional front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak co-starring Vikrant Massey. She is ready to team up with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi for the next Shakun Batra.

Other than that, she will also be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern and in the sports drama '83' after the lock is lifted.