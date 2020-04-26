David Lynch says he hasn't left the house since the coronavirus block started

David Lynch has said that he has adapted "very well" to the coronavirus blockade and is enjoying the isolation.

Speaking to The Hollywood reporter, The director said he has been working on several different projects alone and has not found the experience challenging.

When asked if the empty streets remind him of his own movies, he replied: "I can imagine it in my mind, but I haven't come out." I haven't left the house and I've just been inside working on projects. "





On his view of humanity once the pandemic has ended, he suggested that nature is playing "an important role in what is happening."

"They say from satellite images that they see things are much cleaner in the world, because people are not polluting too much," he said.

"And in a way it's a calmer, more peaceful, cleaner and friendlier world. I think people will come out of this differently than they did. There are a lot of people who want to go back to work now, and I don't think it's that easy.

“I think this is going to last long enough to instill change in people. And I think on the other hand, it will be more spiritual, kinder, kinder, more attentive to each other, very exciting for inventions and the cure for problems. And it will become a really great world. "

Lynch black and white short film, What did Jack do? is available to stream on Netflix now.