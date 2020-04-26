Dangerous iPhone Message, New Zoom Features, New Google Meet and Duo Features, and Other Featured Tech News of the Week

If you use an Apple device, here is an important "warning,quot;. A new text bomb is blocking iPhones, Apple Watch, iPad or Mac. This character string includes Italian flag emoji and some Sindhi characters.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, users reported receiving this text string as a notification on their Apple devices. On iPhones, the bug is said to affect those running the latest iOS13.4.1.

According to the report, "When an iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch receives a notification with this text string, things get tough. Sometimes, your device freezes, while other times it stops responding entirely to input. touch, and much more. "

According to an update to the report, a patch has already been rolled out on devices running the latest beta version of iOS 13.4.5. This reveals that Apple is aware of the problem, and a solution for other devices may be on the way soon. Click here to see the full story.