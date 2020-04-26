Dallas police search for suspect who rammed car squad, fled scene – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for a suspect they say "intentionally,quot; rammed a squad and fled the scene early Sunday morning.

At approximately 3:54 a.m. On April 26, police called for help in the 5300 block of Richard Avenue, where officers saw two vehicles "acting suspiciously and closely following each other."

Police attempted to stop traffic in one of the vehicles, a white van, when the vehicle stopped. After it stopped, the suspect reversed the vehicle, backed into the squad car, and fled.

The officers started a chase until the end of the block until the truck collided. The driver fled on foot and was chased by the police.

However, the suspect was able to get into a second vehicle, a white Mercedes, that was waiting for him and left.

Officers lost the vehicle's location and the suspects remain at large.