Creators discuss drawing a conclusion: Up News Info

SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about the CBS two-part series finale. " God made me a friend.

God is taking time from social media like CBS " God made me a friend ends after a two-season run.

Produced by Warner Bros Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions and I Have An Idea! Entertainment, the drama follows Miles, played by Brandon Michael Hall, an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request from "God" on social media and unknowingly becomes an agent of change in the life and destiny of others. around him.

Miles, disagreeing with his father, the Rev. Arthur Finer, played by Joe Morton, feels that he has found his purpose in life by hosting a podcast where he is free to speak his mind, but that changes when he receives the latest friend request. After repeated brushstrokes of "God," Miles's curiosity takes over, and he accepts the request and follows directions to journalist Cara Bloom, played by Violette Beane. Gathered together by the God Count, the two find themselves researching suggestions from friends of "God" and inadvertently helping others in need. Joining them on their journey are Miles's sister Ali, played by Javicia Leslie, a psychology PhD student by day and bartender by night, and her best friend, Rakesh, played by Suraj Sharma, a hacker who joins the search for Miles and Cara. source behind the enigmatic account. Miles is determined to get to the bottom of what he believes to be an elaborate hoax, but in the meantime he plays around and, in the process, changes his life forever.

The show, which spanned 42 episodes, came to a conclusion with Miles, played by Brandon Michael Hall, climbing to the top of a mountain to find his answer.

In the end, Miles is forced to examine his lack of faith more than ever when the God Account sends his sister, Ali, at the suggestion of a friend on the eve of her cancer surgery.

Creators Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt tell Up News Info how they arranged the two-hour finale before the production of the closing of the Coronavirus pandemic and discovered that their drama was not returning.

DEADLINE: How do you feel now that God made me a friend is over?

Bryan Wynbrandt: I am relieved that we have an ending that we consider satisfying. We were in New York directing this episode and we had to disconnect and we had no idea if we were going to end. Then a couple of weeks ago, conversations with Warner Bros and CBS started leaning towards us without getting a renewal, so Steven and I came up with a plan to end the ending. We only filmed five days, so we had to be smart and take pictures of previous episodes. The fact that we were able to achieve this was monumental and we are very proud of it.

Steven Lilien: When we were in New York, we didn't know at that time that the show was going to end, we all knew what was happening in the world with the virus, so once it became clear that we would have to close, we still had a few days to shoot . It wasn't until we looked at the images and knew that we weren't coming back anytime soon, that we began to hear that the show might not come back. It was then that we began to look and ask "how much material do we have" so that we can successfully complete it emotionally. Fortunately, things in the end with the top of the mountain, we filmed that for the pilot, but we never used it. We were playing with it being fast forward. The idea was always to put Miles on top of the mountain and we had that footage there for two years after we went to Utah to film at 11,000 feet. We had that great video, we just hoped we didn't have to use it for another couple of years. Then we put together a montage with all of our characters and all suggestions from friends who left a mark as a love letter to fans.

Wynbrandt: It was Friday the 13thth (March) when we finally disconnected and were planning to shoot in a church. Miles did go to a church in the final episode, but what we were able to do was build scenes from previous episodes where he had gone to church in practically the same wardrobe and with a little color time and we were able to remove characters and guide the footage with our editor Ben, we were able to find all these great moments that really talked about what was supposed to happen in the episode and we used the voiceover to do it. It was really crazy to find all the footage and rewrite it a little better so I could present it to CBS and Warner Bros. It was a great leap of faith, intentional pun, and we were able to do it.

DEADLINE: Javicia Leslie's character Ali undergoes surgery in the final episode and is touched and touched for a moment before she arrives. Did you always plan to solve his story at the end of this season?

Lilien: His bow, we released it in episode 11, and we knew it would be the second half of the season, it was always going to be the conclusion of that story. Then we were going to continue with the story of how that character changes through that experience. It's funny, we were going to have to make the decision to join the seminary, to follow in the footsteps of (his father) Arthur in the third season.

DEADLINE: You also finished the romantic story between Miles and Cara very well.

Wynbrandt: It was important to go in the direction we had planned as if we had had several seasons. It joins in the finale and quickly through the voiceover, we wanted to see Cara and Miles in an epic love story, those characters were always meant to be together and it was important to us to give fans as much closure as possible and Being so open and honest with them about our plans would have been moving forward.

DEADLINE: We never actually found out who created the God account. I expected a Gossip Girl-style reveal there at the end.

Wynbrandt: In the spirit of the program, in search of his own place in the world, for Miles, his journey was less about him getting the answer and more about him being ready to receive it. Whether God or not God, it was about taking him to a place where his mind was open and unfettered by the tragedies of the past and he was completely open to the answer. That was ultimately the journey and that is what the top of the mountain represents. Who was less important.

DEADLINE: God made me a friend mix religion and social media in a unique way on television. Can you talk about getting them together on the show?

Lilien: We saw that there was a gap for this type of show. We thought it was an excellent opportunity to comment on what religion and faith mean to people today and examine it through this family and explore how someone can change and evolve. We never wanted to be preachers or force religion on people, we just wanted to explore it from both sides and I think that was exciting for us and our writers.

Wynbrandt: We definitely knew it was missing on television and the sad thing is that it will be missing again. We are a unique program, I definitely feel that there is no program like God Friended Me, which is not afraid to be honest and emotionally touch people, but at the same time do it in a way that is not predicative or too maudlin I think we found a good way to explore the topic and we will definitely miss doing this show and working with this cast, which was wonderful.

Lilien: It is bittersweet, particularly due to this unique moment in history we are living in right now and how much the act of kindness can affect someone and help someone, it helps that it is such a perfect show for the moment because it reaffirms all the things we are all going through.

DEADLINE: You also put it together with a story of the week.

Wynbrandt: The friends of the week shape was so fun and hard to figure out in the writers' room. You are almost making a movie of the week of these people you are helping. It was a real challenge, but we were going for the inspiring ending. Those cases of the week, so to speak, provided us with many fun stories.

DEADLINE: Was there anything else you would have liked to have explored if you had been picked up for another season?

Wynbrandt: We would have loved to explore the ongoing story of Rakesh and Jaya, we wanted her to get pregnant and see how they would deal with it and what it would mean for Rakesh to become a father. That was a great story that we wanted to explore. We also wanted to explore Miles's relationship with the atheist podiatrist we mentioned at the end, we wanted Miles to be drawn to work in his company to start a podcast, see that relationship and how that would change Miles's perspective on being Someone who is a piece of voice for atheism and the youth of the millennial generation.

DEADLINE: Since Miles is a podcaster, have you considered moving history into that medium?

WynbrandtBrandon Michael Hall has told us about it on occasion. We are currently wrapping up the editorial phase of the finale, so there are no plans currently, but you may want to keep your ears open for it.

DEADLINE: The show was incredibly diverse, particularly for broadcast television. How important was that?

Lilien: We always conceive of Miles and his family as an African American family and to present the world as it is now, diverse and beautiful and not only in religion, but in all aspects of life. That was important to us, reflecting that on and off the screen. The room of our writers, our directors, our team was incredibly diverse, in general that is what we will miss the most, these people and the message we are publishing, it really was a unique experience. There was a genuine love for coming to work and doing this show.

DEADLINE: Did you ever find out why the show was canceled? Was it just because of grades or were there other factors?

Wynbrandt: At the end of the day, we never went into detail as to why (it was canceled). The decision was made and what we finally took from it was that we wanted to finish it correctly. Steven and I created a program many years ago called Alcatraz, which ended abruptly and people to this day ask us what happened and what the plan was and we didn't want it to happen again. There are a billion reasons why, but it is what it is and what was most important to us was to control the ending and end it as we always wanted.

DEADLINE: What's next for you guys?

Wynbrandt: The mind is always moving forward, so we are working with some new ideas. We will take time to get over it, process it, and move on.

Lilien: Alcatraz There were 13 episodes and this was 42, so I think we have 80 or 90 on that trajectory for our next show. You'll see us sooner rather than later if I had to guess.