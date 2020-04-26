Covina homeowners sound the alarm at homeless hotels near parks, schools – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Protesters who say a plan to house homeless people in Covina hotels poses a threat to neighboring schools and parks will hold a rally on Friday.

Homeowners gathered outside the Vanllee Hotel & Suites, where Los Angeles County reached an agreement with California under the state's Roomkey Project to address the plight of homeless people during the coronavirus pandemic.

A flyer for the event called the protesters to meet starting at 9 a.m. and he urged them to be "peaceful,quot;, "proud,quot; and "to maintain social distance,quot;.

Citing what he said was a "lack of transparency,quot; on the part of the Board of Supervisors, the owner of the house Monica Torre said regarding the Roomkey Project, "our cities and citizens have been blinded, and the chosen places they are more than inappropriate, in residences and commercial areas bordering hospices, schools, playgrounds and hiking trails. "

Covina and West Covina joined other cities such as Bell Gardens and Lawndale to consider legal action on the move.

Project Roomkey is a California state initiative in partnership with FEMA launched earlier this month to temporarily house homeless people in available hotel and motel rooms to curb the spread of COVID-19. State and local governments are reimbursed by FEMA for up to 75 percent for the cost of those rooms.

Los Angeles County is trying to secure up to 15,000 hotel rooms through the project.