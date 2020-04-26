"COVID-19 caught everyone with their pants down," says Vince McMahon of WWE – Up News Info

WWE faces its biggest threat to date. In a world of seven-foot giants and strong, monstrously athletic men, he is a virtually weightless and invisible virus that challenges all roster members and company employees.

The coronavirus has already forced WWE to take advantage of live events and the body rejected the idea of ​​keeping WrestleMania in front of a packed stadium. For the first time, the event was held without the assistance of a single fan. Millions of dollars in critical revenue that were available were accounted for in its bottom line.

There were massive layoffs of talent and employee licenses.

Television audiences continue to erode as their live broadcasts have lost much of their sizzle because there is no cheering or teasing. There is only silence.

"There are many things to solve in this environment," said Vince McMahon, WWE President and CEO. "It is completely new for us and for anyone. When there is no audience, it is a different show. A completely different show.

During the pandemic, WWE is forced to rethink the way its television properties are produced and come up with innovative ideas to captivate audiences.

McMahon says his crystal ball is as cloudy as anyone else's and he doesn't know when, not even Yes Things will be as before. In short, it is impossible to define what the new normal will look like.

But if it looks like WWE is coming down for the account, think again.

The company posted revenue of $ 291.0 million during the first quarter of 2020, representing a 60 percent increase year-over-year. They also recorded a record number of new subscribers to the WWE Network during the WrestleMania weekend. The total number of subscribers to the streaming service is up to 2.1 million, representing a five percent increase over last year's WrestleMania. The company declined to say how many of them subscribers are paying.

Audience records were also set on their digital and social platforms with 967 million video views during the week of WrestleMania.

Regarding the qualifications of Raw, the company's flagship show recorded a 16 percent decrease in audience share during the first three months of the year, but still managed to outperform its USA Network broadcast network, which decreased 29 percent during the same time, according to WWE officials.

"When it comes to content (our broadcast partners) fully understand that it's not our fault," McMahon said when asked if he thought the company's television properties were in jeopardy due to a lack of ratings and audience in alive. "They have praised what we are doing because there is nothing right now … They support us as theirs."

McMahon is also confident that the ratings will rebound once the audience becomes familiar with the new faces on the list.

The company's first-quarter finances were largely unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic, because its anger did not cause a seismic shift in live entertainment until mid-March. Also, WrestleMania didn't happen until the second quarter.

McMahon gave an honest assessment of the challenges they face and the way forward.

"I think the COVID-19 stuff caught everyone with their pants down," said McMahon.

Resuming a live tour schedule and drawing fans to the arenas will be one of the biggest obstacles for WWE to remove once the restrictions are lifted. And there is no clear indication of when that process could begin. Even the possibility of putting on another major show in Saudi Arabia in November or December is questionable.

"I don't know when it will be allowed, and I don't know what it will look like when it is allowed. I don't think anyone will," McMahon said. "Right now, we just take it month by month and we keep pushing it more and more month in terms of when are we going to do this." I don't really have a crystal ball there at all. "

Still, the company has multi-stage reserved dates in case they can dip their feet back into their previous business model. McMahon is also open to the idea of ​​welcoming fans back to the recordings and employing social distancing measures if state officials allow it.

Going forward, finances may become a bit more murky for WWE as orders to stay home and restrictions on live events with large crowds drag on.

Such uncertainty is what led to the release of a large number of talents and the suspension of much of its off-camera workforce. Speaking to investors, company executives emphasized that the employees had not been laid off and hope that the downsizing is a temporary measure.

With revenue from ticket sales completely depleted, the company is leaning heavily on the massive television contracts that went into effect last October. Live programming has never been more important to WWE and officials are doing their best to ensure the safety of their production staff and equipment on the closed sets where the shows air.

During the recording process, the artists are kidnapped from a hotel to limit potential exposure to COVID-19, and temperatures are controlled as they arrive at the show. Anyone with a fever cannot enter the facilities. All employees and fighters must also complete a form documenting whether they have been exposed to the virus weekly.

Additional measures include limiting the total number of people on set during the recording, cleaning the ring cords between matches, and frequent "pandemic cleanings,quot; of the entire facility and mobile production trucks.

The company is also using long-lasting industrial resistance chemicals to reduce the risk of viral transmission. WWE Executive Vice President, Strategy and Global Talent Development Paul "Triple H,quot; Levesque revealed that the company has hired Allied Bio Science to apply a substance capable of continually killing viruses on surfaces for up to 120 days.

"The way they explained it to me is that it acts like a sword that pierces the cell wall of the virus or what causes the virus and kills it on contact," Levesque said.

The veteran interpreter-turned-executive added that it remains effective even if additional cleaning chemicals are applied to it.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure safety and make sure the environment is the best it can be," said McMahon.

Both the company and Florida officials have recently faced criticism as the shows have continued despite security measures that have been put in place. McMahon says contingency plans have been drawn up and company officials have identified a number of alternative locations in various states to take shots in the event Florida goes offline.

No matter how things shake up in the future, McMahon says he is confident that WWE will be able to adapt and continue hitting for as long as it takes.

"If anyone can solve it, we will," said McMahon. "We are very adaptable as you have seen through the years. Whatever happens, we are there."

Investors reacted positively to the update as shares rose more than 12 percent in after-hours trading.

Chuck Carroll is a former professional wrestling broadcaster and referee turned sports media personality. He once appeared on Monday Night RAW when he featured Robert Griffin III with a WWE title in the Redskins' locker room.

Follow him on Twitter @ChuckCarrollWLC.