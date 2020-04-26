Coronavirus Updates: Some of GOP Eye Stay At Home protests cautiously, "Republicans are nervous,quot; – Up News Info

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) – The latest rally by right-wing groups against measures to contain the coronavirus is heading to Wisconsin, where hundreds or more plan to descend on the State Capitol to protest the Democratic Governor's stay-at-home ordinance.

Friday's event is expected to be one of the largest protests to have erupted in the United States in recent days. But as with some past events, one group will be noticeably absent: the state's most prominent Republicans.

That includes Senator Ron Johnson, a Trump ally, who says he will take refuge in his home in Oshkosh, about 90 miles from Madison.

"I am not encouraging or discouraging you," said Johnson, 65, whose career was started by the tea party movement, a protest effort with ties to the current one. He urged anyone who decides to attend the protest to practice good personal hygiene and social distancing.

Johnson's distance and ambivalence are shared by many Republicans as they cautiously watch the protests, with their images of armed activists, the occasional Confederate flag, and protesters wearing Trump hats but without masks. Six months after an election, protests are forcing some Republicans to have a restless right flank defending an unpopular opinion, even as the party seeks to profit from moderate, female and suburban voters.

Polls show that the sentiment behind these groups is unpopular. A survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that only 12% of Americans say the measures in place where they live to prevent the spread of the coronavirus go too far, although Republicans have about four times more likely to say than Democrats. so – 22% to 5%. Most Americans, 61%, feel that the steps taken by government officials in their area are correct.

Still, a network of conservative groups has been activated to support the efforts, taking advantage of the anxiety and mistrust that comes with a moment of confusion. Conservative groups with national networks, including FreedomWorks and Tea Party Patriots, have promoted the "reopening,quot; message on social media.

Friday's rally was promoted by Thomas Leager, a prominent Wisconsin gun rights advocate. Those who are members of the Facebook group for the event or have advocated the rally to reopen the state include Matt Batzel, executive director of the Wisconsin chapter for the American majority, a group that helps conservative candidates get elected; Christian Gomez, manager of research projects at the John Birch Society; and Stephen Moore, a member of the conservative Heritage Foundation.

"The surveys are very clear. So I think Republicans are nervous about this, "said Moore, who is on Trump's economic task force and has promoted some of the protests as long as attendees follow the patterns of social distancing." But these things can change. That is the point of these protests: to change public opinion. "

The many unknowns of the pandemic, including the death toll if restrictions were lifted such as orders to stay home, complicate political calculations. And Trump himself has positioned himself on both sides of the divide in the party. After issuing guidelines for states to reopen, he tweeted support for protesters who were raping them, and asked them to "FREE,quot; three states with Democratic governors. He sympathized with the protesters, saying they have "cabin fever,quot; and "want to get their lives back," then criticized the Georgia governor for reopening his state too soon.

That has left most Republicans, particularly those in tough reelection fights this fall, playing it safe by staying away from protests or being overly expressive about reopening things.

In North Carolina, Senator Thom Tillis, who is among the Republican senators whose elections could determine whether the party maintains control of the Senate, has repeatedly been complementary to Democratic Governor Roy Cooper and his decisions.

"We need people to know that now is not the time to let our guard down," Tillis said Thursday during a coronavirus conference call with constituents. He said he believes one or two other states talking about the reopening "may be doing it a little too soon according to data and presidential guidelines."

"People need to wear a mask, they should avoid going out if it's not necessary," said Tillis. "That is the only way that we will finally beat this virus and get our economy back."

For some Republican candidates and elected officials, the protests have been a way to get the attention of a vocal faction of the party, said Wisconsin-based pollster Charles Franklin.

In Minnesota, former Republican congressman and Senate nominee Jason Lewis staged a protest outside the governor's mansion, one of the first stops on a recreational vehicle tour of the state where he is pushing for an end to the closings. Lewis said he is skeptical of the polls on the matter, noting that people are honking their horn in support and giving the go-ahead when their RV passes, particularly in smaller cities where people feel the restrictions are unfair and are killing their business and livelihood.

"People say‘ Finally someone is saying how I feel, "he said, predicting that the closings will be,quot; the defining issue "in his career against Senator Tina Smith.

In Maine, where moderate Republican Senator Susan Collins is running for reelection, rural residents were behind a protest Monday in the capital city of Augusta. The event divided Republican Party contenders into a congressional primary: one Republican, Eric Brakey, joined the protesters, while one of his opponents skipped the event but asked others to join it in a protest. " virtual "through social networks.

Republican Adrienne Bennett said it is important to be "safe and responsible." Collins did not respond to a request for comment on the protest.

Wisconsin Republicans, who control the state Legislature, initially supported Democratic Gov. Tony Evers's approach to fighting the coronavirus, but broke it last week when he issued an order to stay home for another month, until May 26, which It was the last in the Midwest at the time and one of the last in the country. This week, Republican legislative leaders asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to block the order and compel the state Department of Health Services to work with them on a new approach to reopen the state.

"There is a lot of frustration," said Republican State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who is among those who filed the lawsuit against Evers. "The fact that Governor Evers' voicemail is full and people don't get a response to their emails makes people feel like they're not being listened to."

Vos, who made headlines for declaring that Wisconsin polling places are safe for voters while covered in protective clothing, did not say whether he will attend the rally on Friday. His counterpart in filing the lawsuit, State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, who is running for Congress, did not respond to requests for comment.

One of the organizers of the rally, Madison Elmer, said that the organizers were contacted by at least one official who wanted to speak, but they were rejected. Elmer would not identify the person. Instead, the rally will feature speeches by business owners, farmers, a doctor and a nurse.

