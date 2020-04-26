Coronavirus updates: latest headlines for COVID-19 from April 26, 2020 – Up News Info

The number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota increased to 3,446 on Saturday; With health officials reporting 23 other coronavirus-related deaths, the total death toll now stands at 244 people. Meanwhile, Governor Tim Walz signed Executive Order 20-46 on Saturday, authorizing certain out-of-state health professionals to provide aid in Minnesota during the COVID-19 peacetime emergency.

Here are the latest headlines from the COVID-19 pandemic:

Last night.: The St. Paul Fire Department received 7,348 donated face masks.

