Coronavirus Updates: John Bessler Announces Participation In Plasma Therapy Program Amidst Recovery From COVID-19 – Up News Info

Senator Amy Klobuchar's husband, John Bessler, announced Sunday his recent involvement in an experimental treatment for COVID-19 after recovering from the virus.

Bessler contracted the virus in March. He was hospitalized with dangerously low oxygen levels, but eventually improved.

On Sunday, Bessler announced that she participated in the federally sponsored Convalescent Plasma Extended Access Program.

Authorities say he was the seventh person to donate plasma as part of the Mayo Clinic program in Minnesota. Thousands of other patients recovered from COVID-19 have participated across the country.

"I was proud to be one of the first participants in this innovative treatment program at the Mayo Clinic," said John Bessler. "I encourage everyone else who has recovered from COVID-19 to also consider donating their plasma to help develop possible remedies for this virus that is affecting so many people across Minnesota and the country."

The convalescent plasma therapy program involves giving patients an infusion of antibody-rich plasma from people who have recovered from the virus. Authorities say those who have recovered from COVID-19, such as Bessler, have antibodies against the disease in their blood that can help fight the virus.

