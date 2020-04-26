Coronavirus: Netflix documentary Pandemic becomes one of the most wanted TV shows

Since the coronavirus outbreak, movies and television shows focused on global pandemics have seen spikes in audiences worldwide.

One of those series is documentary. Pandemic: how to prevent an outbreak, which was released by coincidence on Netflix in January.

While it failed to register at launch, users browsing the streaming service on their TVs will note that it has become one of the most popular searches last month.





All three episodes of the documentary were filmed in 2019 before the first cases of coronavirus were reported, and it explains how a viral outbreak begins and spreads around the world.

He mentions previous pandemics, including Ebola and the 1918 Spanish flu, and chillingly sees scientists discuss the theory that the world "owed" a new virus.

The series also focuses on doctors in Asia and the United States who work tirelessly to develop vaccines for possible deadly diseases.

Last week, Netflix viewers were alarmed when an episode of the Korean series was reported My secret terrius Accurately predicted the coronavirus pandemic in 2018.

The Simpsons He has also been noted for his accurate description of a global pandemic, while a clip from the British comedy If you ministeredIt went viral to reflect the British government's response.

In the wake of the illness, Steven Soderbergh's 2011 thriller Contagion It has become one of the most viewed online movies.

