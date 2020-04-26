Coronavirus: Netflix adds new controls so parents can see what their kids are seeing during shutdown

Netflix has added new tools to allow parents to monitor what their children have been watching.

The new tools will also allow adults to control which movies and TV shows kids can watch, PIN-protect them, or remove them entirely.

Netflix said the new features had emerged as a result of comments from families.

Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

Their goal is to gain more trust from parents, who are looking for options to limit screen time, as well as choose programs that their children can watch.

New options include protecting individual profiles to prevent children from using them and being able to filter inappropriate content for the little ones.





Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

read more

Users will also be able to review each profile's settings in a new hub within the settings menu, Netflix said.

And now it will be possible to see what the children have been seeing when viewing their profiles and parents can disable the automatic game.

Michelle Parsons, manager of children's products at Netflix, said: "Choice and control have always been important to our members, especially parents.

"We hope that these additional controls will help parents make the right decisions for their families."

The coronavirus pandemic, which has confined billions of people worldwide within their homes, has fueled a boom in the use of online streaming platforms.

Netflix led its rivals in the highest number of app downloads in the first quarter of 2020, but spent more time on YouTube's Kids service, indicating that parents are letting kids absorb it for longer periods, according to a report from Apptopia and Braze last week.

Additional agency reports