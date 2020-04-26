Coronavirus in MN: the total number of cases rises to 3,602; 28 more reported deaths – Up News Info

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Sunday that the number of positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Minnesota increased to 3,602. Twenty-eight more people also died, bringing the total death toll to 272.

The update marked an increase of 156 cases in confirmed cases since Saturday. It was also the largest single-day jump in deaths so far.

According to MDH, 285 people who tested positive are currently battling the disease in a hospital, and 115 of them are in intensive care units. Fortunately, 1,774 patients have recovered from the virus and no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials say 58,987 Minnesotans have been evaluated so far.

For most people, the symptoms of COVID-19 are mild. However, the disease can be fatal to the elderly and people with sensitive lungs. Still, the vast majority of people who get the virus recover.

At a press conference this week, Gov. Tim Walz told reporters that Minnesota has yet to see its peak. Minnesota's current stay-at-home order will expire May 4, but the governor has hinted it could be extended. Wisconsin's home stay order runs through May 26.