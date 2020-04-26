Coronavirus in Minnesota: Nurses from other states come to help in the COVID-19 crisis – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Governor Tim Walz's executive order allows certain health professionals from other states to enter Minnesota and work temporarily.

Typically, they would have had to obtain a license from a Minnesota state board. The order cites this as the reason for getting more help quickly.

"Rapid increases in COVID-19 cases, such as the situation in Nobles County, risk overwhelming local health care providers, particularly in rural areas. Long-term care facilities, which house some of Minnesota's most at-risk individuals, are also experiencing a shortage of qualified health professionals, ”Walz said.

But the Minnesota Nurses Association has some serious concerns about this new order. Hundreds of Minnesota nurses have been suspended because hospitals cannot perform elective surgeries. The association says there is no point in calling more nurses when there are nurses out of work here.

A statement from the association said in part: "Minnesota nurses call on the governor, legislators and hospitals to join together to create a statewide task force of retired, unemployed Minnesota nurses and withdrawals to respond to the great need they face. our health facilities. "

Emily Allen is a nurse who works at Bethesda Hospital, which only treats patients with COVID-19. She described her personnel situation to Esme Murphy of Up News Info.

"Where I am in particular, I cannot speak for the rest of the state, but we have adequate nursing staff at the moment," Allen said.

Allen also said that this is a constantly changing situation.

"But we are definitely seeing every day … the positive COVID results coming back, so our patient influx is increasing," he said.

The executive order is effective immediately and will only be valid during this peacetime emergency.

