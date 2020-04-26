Coronavirus in Minnesota: Muslim community remains practically connected during Ramadan – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – We have entered the holiest month of the year for Muslims, but this year, the way the faithful celebrate is very different.

The mosques of all the Twin Cities have adjusted their services since many families will stay at home praying.

Normally, the Nusrat Mosque in Coon Rapids is crowded at this time of year. Now it is empty.

But the Ahmadiyya Muslim community is not allowing COVID-19 to get in the way of worship.

"We continue to do what we were previously doing, virtually," said Imam Luqmam Ahmad.

"It is very different and we are trying to make the best of it, but quite different from the past. We have never experienced it like this," said Kamal Ahmed, director of public affairs.

Since the community cannot physically join, they are meeting online.

"Every day we are having a virtual Ramadan Iftar, where perhaps we will do Facetime with each other and with other technology that we will use, and the whole community will come together to feel that we are also physically together," said Ahmed.

In fact, they have noticed more people getting involved.

“Now more and more people can participate. They don't have to travel, they don't have to take off or things like that, or the kids don't have a school, so there is no reason not to attend, "said Ahmed." Actually, our participation has increased a lot and people feel that technology she feels more connected. "

So even though nothing seems normal, the community is making the most of the situation.

"We are filling the void created by this pandemic, so we are keeping our distance, but our hearts are closer than before," said Ahmed.

The Coon Rapids Mosque will remain open for individual prayer.

The community will host a public Iftar, which is when Muslims break the fast at dusk, for both Muslims and non-Muslims, on Saturday, May 9. This year, it will take place practically as well.

