Coronavirus in Minnesota: More than 50 Amazon Shakopee Warehouse workers leave their jobs for safety concerns – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – More than 50 Amazon warehouse workers in Shakopee left work early Sunday morning due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to employees, the decision was made after workers allegedly discovered two confirmed cases of COVID-19 inside the facility. In addition, employees say a worker who has stayed home from unpaid hours for fear of transmitting the virus to her family has been fired.

The group, which is co-chaired by Hafsa Hassan, says this occurs when hundreds of Amazon workers protest against the company's decision to eliminate their unlimited free time.

“We have been asking for significant paid licenses for weeks and a clear plan on how Amazon would keep us safe if a positive case were found at our facilities. Instead of listening to us, it seems Amazon has decided not to reveal the true extent of the spread of the virus and fire the workers who have spoken bravely, "Hassan said." Now they are even taking away our unlimited leave without pay, forcing us to making an impossible choice between keeping our families safe or losing our job. "Amazon has failed to protect workers like me, which could put not only us, but also our families, neighbors and customers at risk. This is the last straw. "

Workers say the frustrations have been brewing for weeks after employees filed a complaint with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, demanding that Amazon close the facility after a doctor told a worker to self-put on. quarantined.

Up News Info contacted Amazon for a response, and I have had no news until Sunday night.