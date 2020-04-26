Coronavirus fears patients will delay care, hospitals report

Mood changed rapidly in the Aurora Medical Center emergency room.

At one point, Dr. Frank Lansville, medical director of the emergency room, was exchanging jokes with some colleagues in a hallway with a cheery "Hello, wonderful people."

The next, a "code blue,quot; call rang through the intercom and the staff switched at high speed.

"Everyone is wearing eye protection, masks and gloves, not only to protect themselves but also patients," Lansville said Wednesday. "We assume that everyone has (the virus) and we are trying to be very careful with the process."

Paramedics carried a woman on a stretcher while performing chest compressions. With her face covered and nearby staff protected, they took her to her room, well separated from any other patient and staff.

Such is the new reality of life in the emergency room during a global pandemic, Lansville said. But those new procedures are effective and capable of keeping patients and emergency room staff safe.

Still, the hospital is tracking a sharp decline in patients seeking care for non-coronavirus-related illnesses, likely due to fear of contracting the virus at the hospital, Lansville said. Those fears are not only unfounded, but can lead to serious complications in the future.

"When things are worse, we are at our best," said Lansville. "This has been an unexpected global pandemic, but with that said, we are still here, we continue to operate at a very high level and we want people to feel comfortable no matter what they see."

In particular, patients suffering from heart attacks, strokes, appendicitis, abdominal pain, complications of diabetes and more are avoiding the hospital, Lansville said.

On a given day, the hospital treats between five and 10 patients suffering from this type of illness. "That has probably been cut in half," he said.

Similar declines have been reported across the country.

Patients who can be taken to the emergency room will receive a mask and will be seen almost immediately. They won't have to sit for long periods of time near other patients, Lansville said.

"If they are concerned, we are concerned, and they should be seen," he said. "There is nothing to replace being seen by a board certified physician and you should feel comfortable coming here."

The decline in patients is likely due to a swing of the emotional pendulum in the metro area, Lansville and Stephanie Sullivan, a HealthONE spokeswoman, agreed.

When the first pandemic occurred, hospitals were flooded with people suffering from colds or colds, believing they had contracted the virus, they said. But now, patients have done their best to avoid hospitals.

Hospitals across the state, among other essential organizations, still face a shortage of equipment.

But Aurora Medical Center is one of HealthONE's eight health centers in the metropolitan area and part of an even larger network in the country, giving it advantages in finding protective gear, Sullivan said.

"We have a deep supply chain that was able to manage this from the beginning," said Sullivan.

"We are ready," he said. "This is what we have trained to do."

