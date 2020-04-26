Coronavirus can apparently live for days in your eye – BGR

New findings from one of the first coronavirus patients in Italy suggest that traces of the virus can live in the eye for about 20 days.

This reinforces conventional wisdom, that one of the few methods to prevent the virus that we have at the moment are the tried and true methods of washing hands and avoiding touching your face.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

At this time, it should be widely known that washing your hands thoroughly and frequently, along with not touching your face, are some of the strongest tools in our arsenal right now in terms of limiting the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. But for those of you who aren't paying enough attention to those best practices yet, maybe this will wake you up in a hurry: the fact that a coronavirus patient in Italy was found to have the virus living in his eye long after. he had left his nose.

According to researchers who wrote about the case of the 65-year-old woman, which was the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Italy in the daily Annals of internal medicine. In this case, the woman exhibited signs of conjunctivitis after being admitted to a hospital in January. A few days later, an eye swab found traces of the virus, and during his stay he underwent additional eye swabs that showed virus replication, implying that traces from his eye could be contagious.

"Person-to-person transmission occurs primarily through respiratory droplets, but other routes are being investigated because SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in various body fluids," the researchers note in their findings.

Apparently, the virus could be detected in the patient's eye for up to 20 days. At that time, it seemed to disappear, but then reappeared a week later.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

"We discovered that eye fluids from patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 may contain infectious viruses and therefore may be a potential source of infection," the researchers continued. "These findings highlight the importance of control measures, such as avoiding touching your nose, mouth, and eyes and washing your hands frequently."

This new finding comes at the end of another week when the virus continued to spread worldwide, with confirmed cases of up to nearly 2.8 million worldwide at the time of this writing. That's according to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University, which also show that there have been almost 196,000 deaths worldwide from the virus to date.

In the USA According to those data, the number of confirmed cases was nearly 890,000 at the end of the week, with nearly 51,000 people dying in the US. USA Because of the virus. That's almost the number of victims the United States suffered during the Vietnam War, which lasted for years (compared to the two months that the virus is known to have been circulating in the United States).

Image source: Darko Vojinovic / AP / Shutterstock