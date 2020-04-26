Coronavirus Block: 10 Mobile Games You Can Play With Friends and Family

As India has entered the second phase of emergency shutdown , people are supposed to stay home and only essential services are expected to remain operational. In that case, there isn't much left to do at home and it can eventually get monotonous and get on your nerves. This is where smartphones come into play by offering the best entertainment in a small form factor. Can be used to watch movies and also play games with friends and family.

To make things easier for you, we've done the hard work by selecting from the popular 10 multiplayer games that you can enjoy playing with your friends and family while maintaining the guidelines of social distancing.