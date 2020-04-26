Corey Feldman posts Judy Haim emails: Dominick Brascia and Charlie Sheen conversations

Corey Feldman continues in the headlines while streaming his documentary (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys for another month The documentary features Corey Feldman speaking out against a group of suspected pedophiles who claim they not only sexually abused him, but also his friend Corey Haim. The documentary has caused controversy with Corey Haim's mother, Judy Haim, who has been against Corey Feldman since the boy actor released his autobiography. Choreography in 2013. Corey Haim passed away on March 10, 2010, and since then Corey Feldman has tried to share his story of sexual abuse, but was legally barred from naming the men he accused of sexual abuse and rape. In the documentary, Corey Feldman and others stated that Corey Haim personally told them that actor Charlie Sheen raped him while filming the movie. Luke

Both Judy Haim and Charlie Sheen have denied the allegations: Judy Haim appeared on Dr. Oz's show to make her denials, and Charlie Sheen has released multiple statements, including a response to (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys through your publicist. Sheen even referred to Judy Haim's statements as part of her denial.

Charlie Sheen stated the following.

“These sickly, twisted, and outrageous accusations never occurred. Period. I urge everyone to consider the source and read what her mother Judy Haim has to say. "

Now, Corey Feldman is the one asking people to read what Judy Haim has to say, in the emails she shared since July 25, 2013.

The emails came at a time when Judy Haim did not want Corey Feldman to talk about Corey Haim's sexual abuse in her book. Since then he has reiterated those statements. Every time Corey Feldman talks about Corey Haim's alleged sexual abuse, Judy Haim is there to say that her son was abused by one person and only once, Dominick Brascia.

In emails; however, Judy Haim talks about Charlie Sheen and refers to Corey Feldman about an incident that allegedly took place on the set of Luke.

You can read the Judy Haim emails that Corey Feldman released below.

Before the premiere of (My) truth: the rape of 2 CoreysJudy Haim gave an interview to Bobby Wolfe and Kim Sterne. In the interview, he spoke about the emails he sent and said Corey Feldman continually begged him to help him fight Hollywood pedophiles.

Corey Feldman continues to fight for justice and hopes that more victims of the alleged pedophiles and predators he named will appear.

Disclosure: Charisse Van Horn has had personal communication and interaction with Corey Feldman, members of Wolfpack and Feldfam. She has never had personal, private communication and interaction with Judy Haim. She supports Corey Feldman's truth campaign and posts her personal opinions and experiences on her social media pages and personal websites and blogs. She has followed this case since 2017.



