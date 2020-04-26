Community creator and cast reflect when cult comedy hits Netflix

meIt may seem like we're stuck in the darkest timeline, but a little ray of light comes this week as Dan Harmon's cult comedy series Community is coming to Netflix. Throughout his turbulent six-season career, a journey that saw leading cast members Joel McHale, Donald Glover, Alison Brie, Danny Pudi, Gillian Jacobs, Yvette Nicole Brown, Chevy Chase, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong endure battles. Grading, Layoffs, Rehire, Clashes, and Cancellations: The program that followed a gang of study group misfits quickly acquired a staunch fan base thanks to its ability to deliver a heady dose of escapism. Packed with superior movie submissions, meta-storytelling, lots of quick-thinking fantasy flights and plenty of heart, Community Their own thriving off-screen community was born that not only saved the show during its darkest hour, but still exists to this day.

As our uncertain future looms, we invite Harmon and some key cast members to escape to the Dreamatorium and reflect on the creation of the roller coaster and the continuing legacy of this masterclass in comfortable viewing.

September 17, 2009: "Community" debuts on NBC. Loosely based on creator / producer Dan Harmon's community college experience, he introduces us to the Greendale Study Group.





Dan Harmon (creator): I knew it was a different idea for a pilot even before I wrote it. What I learned at community college is that I had my head held high and I think that was related to the fact that I considered myself an unappreciated television writer. I ended up in this little study room with these strangers. It was in the middle of this study session that I thought, "Oh my gosh, I really care if these people pass their biology exam." I had a warm feeling about myself. The two thoughts I had were: I have been really distorted in my view of the universe and this is the kind of pilot networks that I always want him to write about.

Joel McHale (Jeff Winger): The pilot was really fun. The structure and the way the characters were presented were so well painted that it only lets you know that the person writing it knows what they are doing. The prank rate per page was similar to The Simpsons. I knew I could play a hole A because I leaned on it Soup (The satirical talk show McHale hosted between 2004 and 2015) didn't mean he was a jerk, he was just more than happy to say what I think in every situation. I thought part of Jeff was similar to me.

Gillian Jacobs (Britta Perry): I went to the reading table and one of the producers introduced everyone: They said "this is our newest cast member, Gillian Jacobs." I received the offer on my trip and they did not tell me. They announced it in front of everyone and I started crying. I guess they wanted to surprise me. It was a dramatic way to find out.

Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley Bennett): I had a very tough pilot season the year I booked Community. The day before I was supposed to audition, I passed. I decided I was done with the pilot season. That morning, I woke up and thought I should probably read the script and it was so funny. I was like, "Oh no!" Maybe I had five or six hours to learn everything I needed to learn about Shirley Bennett and prepare for this audition that I had no intention of going to.

Ken Jeong (Ben Chang): Pregnant it came out in 2007. Director Judd Apatow posted the shots online with a deliberately wilder version of my character and it went viral. Dan loved that scene and wrote to Senior Chang with me in mind. I signed up for at least five episodes and then The hangover it came out and my profile rose instantly. NBC asked me if I would like to be a regular series. I was married with two children, had just quit my daily medical job, and two and a half years later I was on a major program on a major network. It was crazy.

Alison Brie (Annie Edison): When we started shooting, I thought, "I'm not like Annie at all!" But more and more I realized that it would be me who would coordinate us to spend the weekend, so I shared that in common with Annie. We filmed notoriously long hours. We were lucky that we loved each other so much because those long hours could have been a real job. Instead, they were full of manic and insane jokes. We were crying with laughter the whole time.

Danny Pudi (Abed Nadir): In many ways, Abed was the canvas of this crazy world. People asked me if it was difficult to memorize their monologues. The writing was so specific that once we knew who Abed was and how he saw the world through a pop culture lens, it became easy. It was wonderful to be on a show that could really go. Keeping a straight face was a challenge.

Joel McHale: Jeff's speeches were very good. They were one of my character's weapons, so I made sure I knew them backwards.

Jim Rash (Dean Pelton): I think Joel requested that the (sexualized) story of Jeff and the dean be pushed. I know I started to touch his abs at some point and would not stop when he entered the room. I was proud to keep finding new ways to do it, whether they used it or not. In essence, he was just a man who wanted to be loved.

Yvette Nicole Brown: When Shirley gets really serious and a little scary, that's my mother, and the sweet version of her is another side of my mother. He was the type of person that if my brother and I got into trouble, he would put us in our shoes, but the phone would ring and say, "Oh, hi!" I had that duality, and I stole it. . Shirley's catchphrase – "That's good" – was never written. In the pilot, Joel did something that I liked, I said it and ended up on the show. We started throwing it away whenever I felt Shirley would think something was right.

Dan Harmon: Before filming began, the writers made the decision that Troy (Donald Glover) and Pierce (Chevy Chase) would be the set's Beavis and Butt-Head, always doing nothing good and pitting each other against each other. It seemed like a natural fit, but even the most ardent Chevy Chase supporter would call him a soloist. Sticking it with someone else and telling them it will be Abbott and Costello, it was naive.

Danny Pudi: Donald Glover and I immediately clicked. Once we were doing an interview and started rapping freestyle to distract ourselves from any questions we had. From that, I think Dan was inspired to write the rap "The Library" and those final labels came off. Donald is a brilliant improviser. Sometimes we are just given a premise and run with it. Yvette mentioned that Donald and I were like Bert and Ernie and the next thing you know we are watching YouTube videos and producing a little.

The show soon reaches its creative pace with a series of meta-adventures inspired by pop culture. However, off camera, the long hours of filming and the uncertainties of renewal begin to take its toll on the cast.

Dan Harmon: We owed a handful of episodes that had to be independent. They couldn't contribute to a serialized thing, they had to be able to insert at random points. That's where we could find things like the Scorsese Chicken Fingers tribute, the Animal house tribute and of course the paintball episode.

Alison Brie: We were delighted to realize that the show was much more than a network comedy. He was constantly pushing the limits and challenging the classic tropes. There were small turning points. The paintball episode in the first season was a lot of fun. It just blew us away like, "Oh, I didn't think you could do this in a network comedy." The weirder the episodes were, the more rewarding it was. We always refer to the first season's Halloween episode as the first one where everyone gels. Danny was Batman, weird things were happening and the whole group was really clicking. You could start to see what the show would become.

Jim Rash: Every time we had a reading table, we saw an idea of ​​gender change and it made it even more exciting. Each week was almost a different show, but the beating heart of Community it was always the same.

Yvette Nicole Brown: It felt like college and each week was like getting a new program of study. For some episodes, we'd get together and watch whatever movie it was based on. We saw Goodfellas at Danny's house because we were doing the episode "Chicken Fingers" and I've never seen it before. Who signs up to do a 30-minute comedy and get to be in an action movie, romantic comedy, black movie, or horror movie? It was ridiculous how blessed we were. People have said it was like a live action cartoon because you didn't know where these people were going. Are they in a spaceship? In a mob movie? In Pulp fiction? It was incredible.

Dan Harmon: I don't remember any idea that we always wanted to do but couldn't decipher. There was a concept that always hung in the air, which was the idea of ​​doing an episode about Jeff Winger as a shy pooper. I ended up grafting that into (his next series) Rick and Morty.

Gillian Jacobs: It definitely felt like part of the Community The experience was exhaustion. I don't know if it made it more fun, but it definitely brought us all together. We were closer than with our friends and family. Fortunately, we all find ourselves funny.

Joel McHale: The hours were crazy. We were basically shooting a movie every week.

Jim Rash: Sometimes you would see the sun rise on a Saturday after you started late on Friday. I remember filming "Conspiracy Theories and Interior Design" and there was a screaming match where everyone gets shot. That scene was just screaming and panicking, and without us all being able to joke around each other at 3am, I don't know if I'd be able to muster the strength to start screaming again. They stay sane together, or they try.

Yvette Nicole Brown: It was our war, not to make light of the war, but we were together in the trenches. What we were fighting was the hours, but we were fighting together. We could sympathize, laugh, joke, and nap, and we did all of those things. If we hadn't had it, it would have been a horrible experience. Our whole life was that show.

Danny Pudi: During the third season, my wife gave birth to twins at the same time that our show was in its most chaotic state. We didn't know if we were going to renew ourselves and each episode seemed to be the last. I remember paying homage to Law when my wife called and said, "You have to go to the hospital." It seemed like so much was happening at once. I was in the hospital with full makeup when they gave birth to my children, which will be something that I will have to explain one day.

Shortly after the third season, Harmon is fired after clashes with NBC and star Chevy Chase. Their enmity causes Harmon to play angry voice messages from Chase live on stage during a recording of his "Harmontown" podcast. Chase leaves the show after the fourth season without Harmon, amid reports that he doesn't like the show's filming schedule and is verbally abusive to the cast members.

Dan Harmon: During the third season we started to tell a story about bringing Jeff Winger's father into the mix and I remember getting a phone call warning me not to make it too dark. I said, "Well, I just won't, and if you ever decide to fire me, you can do a version of a parent story without me." I'm not going to tell a story about Jeff Winger meeting his father, a scammer, possibly an alcoholic, separated, with the mandate to put a stimulus in your path for people who don't watch the show. I think more than anything, that's the conversation that made me say goodbye, but it was just the drop that filled the glass. He had a habit of saying "fire me" to what he perceived as unsolvable conversations. It wasn't difficult or as if I didn't think I was going to be fired, it was really just me trying to resolve a conflict.

Joel McHale: There was always a slight layer of chaos. Good chaos and then bad chaos. When we lost Dan it was like losing a rudder, that was not fun.

Alison Brie: The season that Dan left was very depressing because we lost our leader. It was brutal. Dan's role ended up being the person who was challenging the network and really fighting for his own ideas and to bring out some of these crazier scenarios. When he left, the show really felt like he was falling out of favor. He creatively dropped a notch and was terribly unsatisfactory.

Yvette Nicole Brown: We felt that we were sunk because we were a ship without a captain. Even if the captain kept us at sea for 16-hour days, he was still in charge of that ship. Regardless of everything else, Dan's writing and the program he created were gilded, so how do you continue a program that comes solely from the mind of a particular person? How do you get on without it and make sure it's as good as everyone expects? It was frightening.

Joel McHale: Dan left first, then Chevy left. Chevy always hated the hours and didn't want to be there for that long. I get it. When you make movies, it takes months, but Chevy never liked it and it finally came out. There is a shot where Chevy went during an episode and never came back. It never completed the scene, it just disappears and they hoped everything would be fine. Chevy has some demons and I know he is dealing with them.

Dan Harmon: I think there was a cultural gap in that Chevy came from a world where he was a movie star. Not only that, but the features were easier to work with in the 1980s. If you were a movie star, you can say that you are tired and they can find it in the budget to end the day. He was used to a certain work ethic and we were moving him to a hot box where he was told it was a gear in a machine and that he could sometimes take a nap in his trailer, but generally he would work 12 hours a day and sometimes take 20 shots, whether you thought you did it or not. That was always going to be alienating to him and an alienated Chevy is an alienated whole.

Danny Pudi: It was chaotic but also extremely normal to what our experience was already. We had been through a lot of ups and downs. Each episode seemed like it could be the last; We didn't know what was happening until after it happened. We didn't know if our show was being renewed or canceled until someone said something on Twitter.

Gillian Jacobs: He passed us a bill. It's a loser show and we feel like losers as the cast of the show. The two things synchronized well.

Dan Harmon: It is important to say that I emphasize, because everything I deviate about working with Chevy is offset by how funny the guy was. Also, it was just things I didn't like about myself: I was a big baby, too, and that's usually how it works. You end up collaborating with people who are the shadows you cast. He was narcissistic, he was a control freak and it was therapeutic and karmic for us to have to work together, and we still like each other because we both probably still have our heads up (laughs). I also want to congratulate Joel because he was not a mature leader based on that set. Joel really stepped forward and bothered to take that male lead role in a sitcom and extend it to the patriarch's unnecessary territory on set. He did his best acrobatic effort to diffuse, soften, and repair any tension that might occur.

After a protest from fans, Harmon is rehired before production begins in the fifth season and he pilots the show again after his return. Soon after, Donald Glover leaves to pursue other creative goals.

Dan Harmon: Chris McKenna (writer) and I heard rumors that Donald was leaving as soon as the ink on the contract we just signed for Season 5 ran out and we felt the show would have no chance of surviving without him. That's not to belittle the rest of the cast, it's just that it was a set. You could only lose so much and lose half of Troy and Abed and a seventh of this perfect family … Donald did us the favor of staying for five episodes; You didn't do me the favor of telling me the real reason you were going. It wasn't to go on a rap tour, but to do a better job as a showrunner and win an Emmy before me (laughs), but I'm glad I didn't share that because it could have taken me to the brink of quitting.

Ken Jeong: I loved the fifth season when Dan came back and restarted the show. People said, "What is he going to do? Was the fourth season just a fever dream? That would have been credible in the Community Cannon and I have an eternity of respect for him for respecting the reality of the characters. Controlling him is, I think, the greatest feat of the show.

Joel McHale: It felt like that moment in Return to the future where Marty McFly's parents finally kiss on the dance floor and he stops fading. I don't think it could have continued after the fourth season as things were going, but having Dan back was like having our GPS back. It was absolutely necessary to have it. She did not want to return if he did not return, and she returned. Every time I see him, I hug him for it.

Jim Rash: When reading the first script of the fifth season, there was an element of "Oh, that's it, that's what I'm missing!" It was as if your parents were coming home and you are glad someone is there to make you a better dinner than the one you had been preparing for yourself.

Yvette Nicole Brown: I was really happy that Dan came back, but I feel like sometimes the guys who came to steer the ship for that year are unfairly beaten. I really think they did the best they could and that their goal was to keep Community I live and do a good show. People forget that if they hadn't, we wouldn't have continued. Everyone who loves seasons five and six would not have had those seasons without season four. Dan is a difficult act to follow and I think those guys did the best they could. That said, we were very happy to have Dan at the helm again.

Alison Brie: Everyone grew up, changed, and got different job opportunities outside of the program, so we ended up having different relationships with our own feelings about the return or the end. As the series progressed, Donald left in season five, Yvette left just before season six, Chevy was obviously asked to leave, and we got new cast members for our sixth season (Paget Brewster, Keith David ). It was constantly changing, but we all learned to live in chaos.

Dan Harmon: One of the biggest points of discussion between me and the studio was that the show was too aware of the passage of time. What they wanted was timeless success so these people can go to school forever, but they had long since exchanged sentimentality to believe that these people are real. The most important centerpiece of that conflict was this idea that Jeff Winger is going to finish the task he was sentenced to complete in Greendale and part of that was meeting his father. It was important to drive again because during the fourth season, when I left, they went there. They did a dad episode and Jeff graduated. He didn't want to ignore the fact that it happened, and yet it wasn't necessarily things that happened the way they would have. So, going back for the fifth season, it was important to say, "Okay, we're starting a new show."

Off screen, ‘Community " He had assembled a vocal fan base. A surprise hit at the 2010 San Diego Comic-Con, it filled the event's gigantic Hall H in 2013. When NBC removed the show in 2014, ‘Community & # 39; Fans were instrumental in their survival, applying online with #SixSeasonsAndAMovie.

Danny Pudi: We were in this bubble of not really knowing if our show is making an impact until we got to Comic-Con and suddenly saw an audience of people citing our show. I remember feeling, "Wow, people are interested in this besides my mother, my sister, and my brother." I have never experienced anything like this.

Alison Brie: I will never forget our first Comic-Con and all of us impressed by the fans and their passion. Just to shake their trembling hands and watch them cry … I felt like a Beatle!

Gillian Jacobs: We went out and got this standing ovation and I cried again. Fans hosted a fan art show and three Communi-Con conventions. I went to all three. We have very dedicated fans and we began to realize that the show was not just entertainment, it meant something more to people.

Yvette Nicole Brown: It was my first Comic Con and I have never seen so many people. After we did our panel, we made a signature and we needed security to help us get through the crowd of people. They knew our names, our characters and started talking about different episodes. I had never seen anything like it. I've been fortunate enough to go to Comic Con ever since, to moderate panels, but nothing will beat that first Comic Con experience as a member of the Community to emit.

Joel McHale: I was at Comic-Con and someone said that people had been waiting for hours to join our panel, that's when I realized for the first time that people liked the show. I didn't think people would dress up like Troy and Abed, it was crazy and wonderful.

Dan Harmon: I attribute this to Abed's engineering. There is a very valuable vent tube that saves comedies with that character. All primates want that feeling of family and comfort, but this healthy skepticism annoys you because television feels like a lie. Just having Abed there to say every now and then "this feels like we're on a TV show." I always saw it as making the fourth wall digestible for a millennial audience so they can lower their defenses and fall in love with the public. Show.

The sixth and final season of Community aired on the Yahoo Screen in 2015 without Yvette Nicole Brown, who retired for personal reasons. However, with the show, and #SixSeasonAndAMovie, which is still popular with fans, movie talks are never far away.

Yvette Nicole Brown: My dad was sick. He had not been diagnosed but showed signs of dementia. My mind completely changed from doing Community (or any other program) to concentrating on caring for my dad. When we were picked up again, I knew I couldn't do 16-hour days and take care of it. This was an interesting time. Sometimes I wish my family's circumstances were different, so I could have been there with the cast for its final season. One, because he loved them all and two, because the season was fun. I watch episodes and wonder what Shirley would have done.

Danny Pudi: I don't know if our history is made. There is still the point of the movie. We have an extremely busy group of people, but we are all very passionate about the show. The spirit of Community still alive.

Alison Brie: There are probably a myriad of stories to tell with these characters and certainly if Dan comes up with the material I feel like there is no shortage of places they can go.

Jim Rash: Dan closed it and I felt he did it right. Obviously everyone thought there should be a movie, any one of us would come back anytime, even 20 years from now, but I feel like you really can't complain when you do six seasons with all the challenges we had.

Ken Jeong: Community It opened up a whole new world for me as an actor. To channel something so positive and make your art out of it? Now you are speaking my Chang-uage. I think deep down, the biggest star in Community it's Dan Harmon, this is his world and he really depends on Dan. If you feel there is more to tell, we will tell.

Gillian Jacobs: Community changed my career I can't overstate how momentous it was. These are some of the best people I've worked with in terms of talent and who they are. I really miss working with them day by day.

Yvette Nicole Brown: As an actor, you always hope to be part of something that resonates and is important. Community I change my life. It changed the trajectory of my career and what I believed was possible for me as a black woman on television. There was a "before Community" and a "later Community"And everything I have been blessed to do since then is because of the wonderful foundation the show gave me. There is definitely more story to tell. I think a movie is inevitable.

Joel McHale: Some people said, "Why doesn't your character continue?" That seemed crazy. We had six seasons. I remember that moment and I think it was the most satisfying and best part I've ever done, and I'll take advantage of it any day of the week.

Dan Harmon: Certainly the ideas have been rejected. I think we can anticipate that it will be more difficult to get Donald back into the role of this thing that he probably associates with creative puberty, but I'm sure it's not for lack of love for the show that it will be difficult to return. I think almost everyone else is ready, and while we have some concepts of how we would frame a return to that world, luckily I think the cast is willing to do it just for the sake of doing it. They love and miss being together. I think time makes everyone look back and realize how blessed that show was in everyone's life.

Seasons 1-6 Community are available to stream on Netflix now