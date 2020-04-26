Comatose Nick Cordero undergoes another surgery after doctors & # 39; scared & # 39; irregular heart rate

WENN

The hospitalized actor & # 39; Bullets Over Broadway & # 39; It is equipped with a temporary pacemaker after showing irregular heartbeats after a leg amputation amid health problems.

Up News Info –

Comatose Nick Cordero He has been equipped with a temporary pacemaker after having an irregular heartbeat, as the Broadway star continues to struggle with various health problems.

The "Rock of Ages"The actor has been fighting for his life in an intensive care unit at a Los Angeles hospital since last month, March 2020, when he was initially thought to be suffering from pneumonia.

It tested negative for Covid-19 at the time, but as his condition worsened, Cordero was found to have actually contracted the virus, and ended up amputating his right leg last weekend, April 18, 2020, after experiencing blood flow problems.

Now wife Amanda Kloots He told online fans that the operation to adjust the pacemaker was successful, after revealing the doctors "scared" of the star's irregular heartbeat.

"So we just got a call from the doctors about Nick and it looks like he had an irregular heartbeat last night that scared them enough to want to do a temporary pacemaker in Nick's heart," he explained. "His heart is working well, but he's had these drops in his heart rate for a while, and this last night apparently was enough to require them to perform this procedure."

He added that doctors hope the pacemaker will help with any future procedures, and continued: "Friday seems to be the day we get some crazy news … I always get a little nervous when they have to take him to do something just because he's so fragile. "

However, about an hour later, Amanda shared that the doctors were satisfied with her husband's progress, and told fans: "We just received a report from the hospital that he is back in his room. The procedure went well. She is doing well after the pacemaker () put … Everything is fine. Just at three o'clock we received the call. Very good. "

Earlier in the day, Amanda revealed that Nick had been re-examined for coronavirus and the results were negative, adding: "We believe the virus is out of her system and now we are only dealing with recovery and recovering her body from all repercussions of the virus. "