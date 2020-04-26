Colorado sportsbook will launch May 1 with most fringe teams and state casinos closed – Up News Info

When legal sports betting hits Colorado on May 1, the picture will be very different from that predicted by fans and regulators.

The 146th Kentucky Derby, originally scheduled for the same weekend, would have been one of the first events available to bet on. Major League Baseball was supposed to be in full swing. And the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League playoffs would have heated up.

Instead, the coronavirus pandemic shelved most major events indefinitely. Although no one is sure when sports will return, or how they might be different, the Colorado Gaming Division is not waiting.

Regulators move forward as planned, which means fans will soon be able to bet on any limited offer available. And because casinos are not allowed to open by then under Governor Jared Polis' "safer at home,quot; rules, the industry will debut entirely online with more than a dozen mobile and web-based applications.

"Although it will be a slow time for sports, we are still planning May 1," said Dan Hartman, director of the Games Division. "We really hope to get through this and see a resurgence in the industry."

Colorado's competitive advantage

Sports betting in Colorado is poised to generate $ 6 billion in annual betting and an estimated $ 400 million in revenue once the industry matures, according to Dustin Gouker, chief analyst at PlayColorado.com. Include a 10% tax on sports betting income and the state could contribute $ 40 million each year to benefit initiatives like the Colorado Water Plan.

That is if Colorado follows trends in similar markets in Europe and the United States, which mature after four or five years, Gouker said. The coronavirus will slow that trajectory, but he believes the state will become a success story for legal sports betting games due to the business-friendly tax rate and other regulations that make the industry mature for competition.

Under state law, sports betting operators must partner with one of Colorado's 35 local casinos to enter the market.

"That allows almost the most open market we've seen in the United States," said Gouker. "Anyone who wants to be a major player in the US sports betting markets. USA He will be in Colorado. That means a lot of competition and that really should be good for consumers. "

Fans will have their pick of 17 digital betting houses currently licensed to operate in the state, including FanDuel, DraftKings and BetRivers, though few plan to launch on May 1.

For several providers, Colorado is the only place where they will be available outside of their local market. The iconic SuperBook and NFL SuperContest, for example, are expanding beyond Nevada for the first time with a retail sportsbook "as close to Las Vegas as you can get,quot; at the Lodge Casino in Black Hawk, said Jay Kornegay, executive vice president of career and sports operations The mobile app will launch closer to the football season, he added.

London-based gambling app SBK will debut in the United States in Colorado in late May, thanks to a partnership with Full House Resorts, which owns the Bronco Billy’s Casino in Cripple Creek and four others in the United States.

"It's a nice mid-size state," said Jason Trost, founder and CEO of parent company Smarkets. "Regulation is very friendly."

Digital provider Circa Sports was also attracted to favorable business laws, such as remote registration. In their home state of Nevada, fans must visit a casino in person to open a mobile betting account. That's not the case in Centennial State, the company's first expansion market since it went online in June 2019.

"In Colorado, you can sit on your couch, you can sign up for an account and fund your account in 10 minutes and then start gambling," said Mike Van Ermen, manager of strategic operations.

A smoother launch than expected

May, June, and July are usually the slowest months for sports betting, even in a world not devastated by the coronavirus, many operators said. However, the launch in the spring allows sportsbooks to acquire new customers and solve any problems before the football season, the undisputed great player of sports betting.

Opening on May 1 is not an option for physical betting houses, which must be located within casinos in Black Hawk, Central City or Cripple Creek. Polis closed the casinos in mid-March to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and they are not allowed to reopen under the state's "safer at home,quot; order that goes into effect on Monday, said Shelby Wieman, a spokeswoman for the governor's office.

That leaves at least 10 retail operators in limbo without a definitive opening date. But some, like Saratoga Casino in Black Hawk, are still preparing.

Marcus Rohrbaugh, director of gaming operations, said construction is underway to convert an elevated area of ​​the gaming hall into an experimental sportsbook with televisions displaying games and betting odds, and digital kiosks where players can make bets. It's slow, he's working virtually with British partner Betfred to design and build the space, but Rohrbaugh expects it to be ready by the end of May if casinos are allowed to open.

Monarch Casino in Black Hawk also plans to open a retail sportsbook as part of a $ 440 million renovation and launch a proprietary app, but it probably won't happen immediately either. At its sister casino in Reno, Nevada, sports betting represents 1% to 2% of gaming revenue under normal circumstances, said David Farahi, chief operating officer. Until big league sports get back online, he doesn't expect betting to gain much traction.

Launching the sports betting industry entirely online is not inconceivable. In New Jersey and Pennsylvania, online gambling represents more than 80% of all bets, Gouker said. That is only expected to increase.

DraftKings, one of the largest operators in the US The US is bringing digital and retail sports betting to Colorado. While most of the company's revenue comes from its online product, which will be available on May 1, its retail location within Black Hawk's Golden Mardi Gras Casino will help DraftKings reach a different demographic.

“Certain consumers prefer to bet in cash. They like to go to a physical place and have a ticket that represents their bet, "said Matt Kalish, co-founder of DraftKings and president of the North American branch." That's the traditional model you'll see in Las Vegas or some of the Older markets offering sports betting. There is still a fairly large audience that prefers to bet that way. "

Still, the COVID-19 crisis is likely to accelerate growth in mobile gaming, Kalish added. Mike Raffensperger, chief marketing officer for the FanDuel Group, which operates the popular FanDuel app, agrees. The more comfortable Colorado residents feel at home, the more they are expected to build lasting habits with online platforms.

"You will see an adoption of people who have perhaps historically gone to race tracks, casinos, physical betting houses," said Raffensperger. "I hope that some of that remains even after overcoming this difficult time in the country and the world returns to normal."

In your brand, get ready, bet

Up News Info has confirmed that four digital bookmakers: DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, and BetRivers will be available to Colorado residents beginning May 1. Others, including PointsBet, SBK, FOX Bet, and BetWildwood, hope to go on sale soon after.

The coronavirus pandemic forced operators and leagues to be creative with their offerings to fill the gap in major sports. NASCAR, for example, recently began hosting virtual races, where professional drivers spin around a video game track. The contest was an unexpected success for DraftKings, which received "tens of thousands of participants,quot; in one of its groups, Kalish said.

Other unusual offerings like the NBA HORSE tournament, lesser-known soccer leagues, and sumo wrestling have piqued the interest of bettors, as have free games that allow players to bet on the weather, politics, and TV shows. The NFL draft also turned out to be one of the hottest events of the year, said Patrick Eichner, director of communications for PointsBet.

"Overall driving (was) almost three times higher than last year, making it on par with the stakes of a typical Monday night or Thursday night matchup," he said.

Uncertainty still hangs over the future of sports betting, even as fans and operators anxiously await the return of baseball, basketball and hockey, and the start of the soccer season. The coronavirus almost guarantees that these sports do not occur under normal circumstances.

Still, most operators do not believe that the current situation hinders the sports betting industry in the long term.

"If there is a setting where baseball, the NBA playoffs, the NHL playoffs and the football season start around the same time, it's like a golden age of being a sports fan and being a sports bettor. "Gouker said on PlayColorado.com. "It could happen in the blink of an eye … and you see things take off very, very fast."