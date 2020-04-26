Home Local News Colorado Polis Governor to issue executive order update as stay-at-home order expires

Colorado Polis Governor to issue executive order update as stay-at-home order expires

Governor Jared Polis will issue an executive order at 5 p.m. Sunday will detail how Colorado will operate after the statewide coronavirus home stay order expires at midnight.

Polis will then hold a press conference on Monday at 1:30 p.m. to further discuss the new guidelines, spokesman Conor Cahill said in a statement Sunday. He said a draft executive order was shared on Friday with "thousands of stakeholders." He did not immediately respond to a request that the draft be shared with Up News Info.

The governor said last week that the reopening of the state will occur slowly, in phases, to try to avoid a second wave of COVID-19 cases. He called the next phase "safer at home,quot; and said he will be far from returning to normal life.

