Colorado Polis Governor to issue executive order update as stay-at-home order expires

Governor Jared Polis will issue an executive order at 5 p.m. Sunday will detail how Colorado will operate after the statewide coronavirus home stay order expires at midnight.

Polis will then hold a press conference on Monday at 1:30 p.m. to further discuss the new guidelines, spokesman Conor Cahill said in a statement Sunday. He said a draft executive order was shared on Friday with "thousands of stakeholders." He did not immediately respond to a request that the draft be shared with Up News Info.

The governor said last week that the reopening of the state will occur slowly, in phases, to try to avoid a second wave of COVID-19 cases. He called the next phase "safer at home,quot; and said he will be far from returning to normal life.

Details on exactly what businesses and activities will be allowed and what will be prohibited have been limited, but Polis has offered some expectations at press conferences.

He said he hopes retailers will be allowed to open for curbside pickup on Monday, and that retailers can open customers at the store on May 1, provided they follow social distancing practices. Bars and restaurants will initially be closed, except for takeaways and deliveries. Nightclubs, gyms and spas will also be closed.

And although the state order to stay home expires Sunday night, many localities have their own orders that will maintain the current restrictions. Adams, Arapahoe, Jefferson and Boulder counties, as well as Denver, have extended their local home stay requests through May 8.

