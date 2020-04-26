Colorado and King Soopers to offer free exams at Denver's Auraria campus

Colorado emergency officials and King Soopers' pharmacy and nursing teams will offer free COVID-19 driving tests for about 500 people on the Auraria campus in Denver this week.

Tuesday and Wednesday, tests will be administered from 10 a.m. at 4 p.m. In a campus parking lot at 650 Walnut St., supermarket chain officials said Sunday night.

"It is a partnership with the state and Auraria to ensure that these important tests are available to prevent the spread of COVID-19," said King Soopers spokeswoman Jessica Trowbridge.

The increased testing has been a key obstacle to the reopening. Mayor Michael Hancock said Denver must screen 1,000 people the day before their order to stay home is lifted. So far, officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Sunday that 63,274 tests have been administered in the state, confirming 13,441 cases of COVID-19, the disease that can result when the new coronavirus attacks the respiratory system.

King Soopers and state officials are discussing the possible expansion of testing elsewhere after Wednesday, Trowbridge said. "That is our goal."

Colorado residents seeking evidence for COVID-19 must first register at krogerhealth.com/covidtesting or by calling 888-852-2567. They will be evaluated to determine if they are eligible, authorities said, and if so they would receive an email notice of a test appointment. The precise criteria for eligibility were unclear, but tailored screening questions from the Federal Centers for Disease Control and recommendations from the state health department aimed to help "priority patients who need testing most."

King Soopers President Steve Burnham, in an email, said the company will provide professional services for free in the area of ​​driving tests. Burnham said these services will include "ordering and observing,quot; the COVID-19 tests.

Colorado residents deemed eligible will conduct the tests themselves, using nasal swabs.

The Auraria campus is home to Community College of Denver, Metropolitan State University of Denver, and University of Colorado Denver. State emergency officials planned to monitor the tests.

