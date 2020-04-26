Coffee & Kareem: Reviews Call Netflix Comedy "Childish" and "Deaf"

The Netflix Police Comedy Coffee and Kareem, starring Ed Helms and Taraji P Henson, has been called "childish" and "deaf" by film critics.

The new movie, which was released today on Netflix (April 3), stars Helms as a Detroit cop named James Coffee, who teamed up with a grumpy 12-year-old boy named Kareem (newcomer Terrence Little Gardenhigh).

The couple must clear Coffee's name after being accused of murder and kidnapping.

Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

Critics so far have been unkind to the film, criticizing a script that reportedly sacrifices wit for cruelty and raw language.





At Hollywood reporterJohn DeFore called the film "a dull attempt at tone to recreate the unpleasant comic vibe that people associate with certain friendly police movies from the 1980s."

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

see more

He specifically called a scene where Gardenhigh "misdirected" threatens her teacher with cunnilingus in front of her students. "

by Variety, critic Peter Debruge condemned the film's "childish premise", while arguing that "there is a political mistake, and then it's just wrong."

Nick Allen, via RogerEbert.com, wrote that Coffee & Kareem is "another action movie that ends with a big shooting in a dark steel factory."

Peter Travers in Rolling StoneHe added that the film is a "dead farce on arrival," while referring to it as a "disastrously bad failure."

IndieWireKate Erbland was a little kinder to the film, writing that the film features "a handful of inspired gags" but "never lives up to its caffeine-infused title."

Coffee and Kareem, which also stars Betty Gilpin and RonReaco Lee, is available to stream on Netflix now.