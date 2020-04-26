CLOCK: Chisago Co. Sheriff's Deputy Rescues Wounded Eagle – Up News Info

It is one of the rarest calls the Chisago County Sheriff's Office has received. On Saturday, authorities say one of his deputies responded to a report of an injured eagle in North Branch.

As seen in the video, Deputy Finnegan was able to rescue the animal with welder's gloves and a blanket.

LOOK: Chisago County Deputy Rescues Wounded Eagle:

We never know what kind of calls we will make during a shift. Yesterday, Deputy Finnegan received a call about a wounded eagle. Equipped with welder's gloves and a blanket, the eagle was rescued. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/4YgwfPeAxL – Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) April 26, 2020

The sheriff's office says the Forest Lake Parrot Adoption Education Program helped with the temporary care and transportation of the animal to the Gabbert Raptor Center.