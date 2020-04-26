City Girls & # 39; JT advises girls whose BFs were not recruited by the NFL – Dump Him!

If you are dating a soccer player and have not yet been selected by the NFL. . . finish with him!

According to MTO News, that's the advice JT from City Girls is offering to young women in that situation.

Here is the full video: the warning contains extremely vulgar language

JT entered Instagram Live yesterday, with a message specifically targeting women who are dating men who were hoping to be recruited by the NFL, but did not.

JT said to the ladies, "If I was with an n * gg *, and I wasn't recruited, it would be a problem right now."

She added: "I apologize to all the women who were holding them for all these years in college … some were holding him in high school."

The City Girls rapper advised the women not only to break up with the boyfriend, but to go get all the gifts they gave him right away. JT said, "Go get your shit back now."

