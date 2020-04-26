Home Entertainment City Girls & # 39; JT advises girls whose BFs were not...

City Girls & # 39; JT advises girls whose BFs were not recruited by the NFL – Dump Him!

If you are dating a soccer player and have not yet been selected by the NFL. . . finish with him!

According to MTO News, that's the advice JT from City Girls is offering to young women in that situation.

Here is the full video: the warning contains extremely vulgar language

JT entered Instagram Live yesterday, with a message specifically targeting women who are dating men who were hoping to be recruited by the NFL, but did not.

