Chris Matthews admits the behavior on MSNBC was "inappropriate"

It sounds like the old anchor of MSNBC Chris Matthews has been reflecting since he give up (in the air!) of his lifelong host performance in Hardball in March.

men an interview with Vanity FairMatthews headed journalist Laura Bassett allegation that he gross and inappropriate comments to her when she appeared on her show. Bassett wrote about the HuffPost harassment in 2017, but did not reveal the name of the "older, married" broadcast journalist whose comments about her included saying to a makeup artist: "Keep on putting her makeup on, I'll fall in love with her," AND "Be sure to erase this from his face after the show. We didn't make it up so that a guy in a bar could look at her like that. "

In February, shortly after Matthews apparently defended then-presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg's sexist workplace behavior to Elizabeth Warren, no less, Bassett revealed that he had been the journalist in question. Matthews was forced out less than a week later, and to his credit, he seems to believe the consequences we have.re just.

By Vanity Fair (emphasis mine):

In the interview, Matthews acknowledged again that he had made the comment and that it was not correct. "I didn't argue about it, I didn't deny it," says Matthews. “I accepted the credibility of the complaint in the article. I didn't want to challenge the person who filed the complaint and wrote the article. I thought it was very credible and certainly within the rights of the person to write that article, of course. That was very justified. Basically, as I said, to repeat myself, it is inappropriate in the workplace to congratulate someone on their appearance, this is in the makeup chair, and I did. "

Do not pat anyone on the back for achieving the minimum, that is, admitting bad behavior and accepting the consequences, but the bar is outrageously low then.