Chris Matthews admits inappropriate behavior after shot from Hard Ball

Chris Matthews, the former MSNBC host Hardball He announced his retirement after a series of allegations of sexual misconduct that the former host recently addressed. Chris told Vanity Fair magazine earlier this week that the allegations were true and that the sources were "very credible."

According to the New York Post, who resumed the Vanity Fair interview, Matthews never denied Laura Basset's allegations that he had repeatedly harassed her. He said he never denied it and was not about to discuss it either.

In late February, Bassett wrote an essay for GQ magazine in which he said he had an awkward experience with Chris.

According to Laura, he looked at her one night when she was preparing for an appearance on a television show, and asked how it was possible that he had not yet fallen in love with her. As previously reported, Matthews resigned from his position at Hardball around three days after the publication of the piece.

Matthews claimed that he and other men, before MeToo, thought it was okay to comment on a woman's appearance in the workplace, but now he is realizing that it is not. The former host continued and added that he really "regretted,quot; his behavior.

Matthews, during his conversation with Vanity Fair, said he accepted the allegations in full. Chris went on to say that he actually congratulated Laura on her appearance and regretted doing so. It was never okay, and he realized after the fact.

Moving on to more current events, Chris said he believes Donald Trump will lose to Joe Biden, rather than the other way around. The former host believes Biden needs an opportunity to "prove himself." However, Matthews has his reservations. The public must ensure that the Democratic candidate lives up to it.

As most people know, Matthews is not the only broadcast figure accused of sexual assault. Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose suffered the same fate after the women accused them of misconduct.



