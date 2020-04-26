Chicago Police Department speaks after viral video shows house party in Chicago

As many of you know, we are currently at a time when social estrangement is very stressed as health officials continue to try to help flatten the curve when it comes to the coronavirus. However, it seems that some people in Chicago are not worried about the virus, as a video captured on Facebook Live showed many of them partying at a home party on Saturday night.

According to WGN9The party reportedly took place on Chicago's West Side, and the number of people captured in the video has caused concern among many people, as the video has already been shared more than 50,000 times.

On Sunday, the Chicago Police Department released a statement in response to the video. They said, "We are aware of a video circulating on social media showing a large party inside an alleged Chicago residence. While we cannot authenticate the nature or location of the meeting, we want to remind all of the distancing requirements. The CPD will disperse crowds in violation of social distancing requirements and, if necessary, issue citations or, as a last resort, enforce by arrest. "

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker was also asked about the video during a press conference. He said he has not seen the video but has heard of it.

"You are literally putting everyone around you in danger, you are, they are putting you in danger and, most importantly, all those people are putting their families and friends who are not there with them in danger," said the Governor JB Pritzker

Like us previously Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has also been one of the public authorities who has been very firm in making sure that residents stay home and practice social distancing.

Earlier this month, she said, “The other night I think we literally broke up a drinking party for minors. There were some young people who were in a garage with the door closed, it was a beautiful night, we stopped and said to the driver, "Back up," he rolled down the window and said, "Hey, you're too close." . Separate yourself. Social distancing."

If you missed the video, check it out below:

Source: https://wgntv.com/news/coronavirus/viral-video-shows-large-house-party-on-south-side-amid-pandemic/