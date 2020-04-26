Car thief hospitalized after being thrown out in a collision during the chase with St. Louis Co. agents – Up News Info

Home Local News Car thief hospitalized after being thrown out in a collision during the...

Car thief hospitalized after being thrown out in a collision during the chase with St. Louis Co. agents

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A 33-year-old man, Ely, is hospitalized after the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says he led officers in a high-speed stolen car chase early Sunday morning.

Agents initially attempted to arrest the man just after midnight near Virginia when he fled. Law enforcement used stop sticks and the P.I.T. maneuver to try to stop the thief during the course of the 15-mile chase.

The thief eventually lost control of the vehicle and rolled it multiple times. Investigators say he was not wearing a seat belt and was expelled.

He was flown to a Duluth area hospital for treatment. His exact condition is now known, but his injuries have been described as non-fatal. Authorities say he will likely face several felony charges.

