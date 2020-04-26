Can antibody testing help end the coronavirus pandemic?

A survey of New Yorkers last week found that one in five city residents carried antibodies to the new coronavirus, and in that, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo saw good news.
If so many had been infected and survived, he reasoned, the virus may be far less deadly than previously thought. But many scientists took a darker view, instead seeing a vast group of people who are still very vulnerable to infection.
Like leaders in many states, Cuomo has been hoping that the results of large-scale antibody tests can guide decisions about when and how to reopen the economy and reintegrate society.
Few scientists ever imagined that these tests would become an instrument of public policy, and many are uncomfortable with the idea. Antibody tests, which show who has been infected, They are often inaccurate, recent research suggests, and it is unclear whether a positive result actually indicates immunity to the coronavirus.
On Friday, the World Health Organization. He cautioned against relying on this evidence to make political decisions. While countries like Italy have even raised the idea of "immunity passports,quot; for people who test positive, W.H.O. Officials said it is not known to what extent people carrying antibodies are immune to the virus.
However, widespread testing has begun and important decisions are likely to result from the results. the The National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and virtually every university with an epidemiology department have begun antibody surveys in communities across the United States.
"It seems like all of a sudden everyone decided that antibody testing would give them a great answer," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota.
The goal of most of these projects is to control the size and nature of the epidemic here, rather than guiding decisions about reopening the economy. But now scientists are competing to fine-tune the tests and learn more about what having antibodies really means, both for the patient and for the community.
Many of the questions raised by these initiatives do not have easy answers: When will we achieve "collective immunity,quot;? How fast does the virus spread? How long does immunity last and how strong is it?
"This is a very difficult problem, and the solutions are not going to be easy," said Natalie Dean, biostatistics at the University of Florida. "Normal is not yet on the horizon."
The results in New York State offer an early insight into the promise and pitfalls of widespread antibody testing.
Public health officials evaluated 3,000 residents at large grocery and retail stores across the state. In New York City, about 21 percent of participants were found to carry antibodies against the coronavirus.
The rate was around 17 percent in Long Island, nearly 12 percent in Westchester County and Rockland County, and less than 4 percent in the rest of the state.
"I just don't see any way to put a positive side on any of these results," said Carl Bergstrom, an infectious disease expert at the University of Washington in Seattle. "I think the efforts to spin it are irresponsible."
If one in five New York City residents has been exposed to the virus, he and others said, then four out of five remain vulnerable, and that underscores how far we are from the end of the pandemic.
Public health experts like Dr. Bergstrom believed otherwise. "If the death rate is 1 percent, we are seeing 2 million deaths, which is unprecedented in our nation's history and unimaginable," he said.
"Anyone who talks about the death rate as,quot; just 1 percent, and therefore we shouldn't worry about it "has an extraordinarily insensitive view."
The New York survey confirms what experts have long believed: that due to lack of evidence, the state has discounted the actual number of infections by about a factor of 10.
Reopening society with such an enormously vulnerable population and without careful consideration could be disastrous and allow the virus to spread across the country, Dr. Bergstrom and others said.
For that to happen, experts have estimated that 60 to 70 percent of the population would need to be immune. Even then, the coronavirus would continue to spread, only at a slower rate.
"Honestly, from an ethical point of view, collective immunity in the absence of a vaccine is not something we should aim to achieve," said Maimuna Majumder, a computational epidemiologist at Harvard Medical School.
To get there, "there are many sick people and many deaths," he added.
While these results should not be used to make public health decisions, they can be helpful in estimating the size and nature of the epidemic, said Bill Hanage, an epidemiologist at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Antibody surveys can also identify high-risk groups, said Dr. Dean of the University of Florida: "I think it is very important for politics to understand who these groups are that we should focus on and work to protect them."
Antibody test deficiencies were vividly exposed in two other recent surveys, one in Santa Clara County and the other in Los Angeles County.
Both elicited strong criticism from the scientists, who said the tests had a false-positive rate too high to be used in places where the virus has not been largely touched, and therefore may have few true positives.
Scientists have also repeatedly warned that the presence of antibodies does not mean protection against the virus. Some preliminary evidence suggests, for example, that asymptomatic individuals may not produce enough antibodies to prevent a second infection.
To be sure how much antibody is needed in the blood, researchers need more tests, both to measure the exact amount that most available rapid tests do not provide, and more detailed analyzes of antibody strength. Responses will take weeks or months.
"We rely heavily on these tests when they are not perfect," said Dr. Saskia Popescu, an epidemiologist at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.
"And we still have a lot of susceptible people, so it's dangerous to rely heavily on them right now."
Dr. Osterholm said that an antibody survey, because it provides "historical data,quot; on who was infected, is like a smoke alarm that issues a report once a month.
"It doesn't work very well if you have a fire right now," he said.
Diagnostic tests for the virus offer a better snapshot of the current image, he added, and states should focus on acquiring accurate diagnostic tests that can provide timely data on the number of infections increasing or decreasing.
"That should be the information we use to judge the openness or otherwise,quot; of the economy, said Dr. Osterholm.