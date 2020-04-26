California child care professionals leverage technology to maintain home health and education visits – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF): Order to Stay Home has changed some of California's most important health and education services for infants and toddlers, home visits, and early intervention services, at a time when families may need them plus.

Home visiting programs send nurses, social workers, and other trained professionals to the homes of low-income parents to provide health advice and early education. They also help children reach milestones, such as crawling, picking up objects, speaking their first words, and playing.

Speech therapists and others also make home visits for early intervention with children with developmental delays.

These home visitors now make video calls, record stories, leave learning materials at their doorsteps, and park outside family homes to provide mobile access points, all to connect with their customers.

Doctors or other health workers refer parents to home visiting programs when they are pregnant or have just had a baby, or to social service agencies or community organizations. About 32,000 children were served by home visiting programs in California in 2017-18, according to the California Center for Budgets and Policies, a nonprofit research organization that works to improve social service programs for residents of low and middle income.

Parents are referred to early intervention programs when their children are diagnosed with developmental delay. Early intervention programs serve some 40,000 infants and toddlers with special needs in the state.

Studies have found that home visiting programs, such as the Nurse-Family Association, have long-term benefits for children's reading and math skills, in addition to improving their health and mental health, and helping mothers to earn high school diplomas or GEDs and better jobs. After Governor Gavin Newsom expanded funding for home visits last year, some advocates hope the programs can serve three times as many families by 2021.

Advocates of early learning say that the services provided by home visits are now more important than ever. Studies have shown that some home visiting programs help prevent child abuse. Many advocates worry that child abuse may increase during stay-at-home orders, with children and parents or guardians all together at home, under stress from the pandemic, and with little contact with others outside the home.

"Given concerns about rising stress levels and being inside a home that might not be as stable and safe as it would be ideally, the more we can get support to prevent harm to children, the better off we will be." Gina Daleiden, executive director of First 5 Yolo County, a county commission that operates various home visiting programs in the county. The first 5 commissions in each county in California finance and support health and education services for children up to age 5.

One of the biggest barriers to home video calling visits is that many of the participating families do not have Internet access at home.

In Mono County, on the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada, some families ran out of internet data on their cell phones amid their first virtual visits. So now, some home visitors bring mobile points in their cars and park outside the families' houses so that parents and children can connect to the Internet.

"We have had phone calls with some of those families, but it is so much richer when you can see how the parents and the child interact," said Molly DesBaillets, executive director of First 5 Mono County. "For example, if the activity the visit is focused on is Play-Doh and the child is becoming a ball, we would model the narration of what the child is doing, hoping that the father will continue doing that after of the visit. That's one of the reasons why we feel it's so important to do it face-to-face, even if you're on an Internet platform, rather than a phone call. "

Samantha Tooley, a mother who is trained to work with other parents, conducts home visits for the San Joaquin County Office of Education. She is recording videos of herself reading stories and posting them on YouTube and on private Facebook groups for the parents she works with. She is also submitting ideas for activities that each child can do.

"We are lucky that we were able to use social media and that it is there," Tooley said. "It has been easy for me because I am a millennium. I feel like if we didn't have social media during this time, it would have been extremely difficult."

Although video calls help home visitors connect with parents, they can be challenging for young children.

“Our message to parents has been to limit screen time. Now we ask that you engage with us on a screen, ”said Michele Rogers, executive director of the Early Learning Institute, a nonprofit organization in Sonoma County that conducts early intervention visits for children under 3 who have speech. or other development. delays

Rogers said that early intervention therapists are trying to make video visits more interactive, and they make sure parents know that children are allowed to walk around the room.

"Sometimes they will be on the screen and sometimes they won't," he said. "You can't make a screaming 18-month-old boy sit in front of the phone so his therapist can play with him."

In addition to those challenges, referrals for early intervention services have decreased in some cases because doctors do not see many children for regular checkups. Rogers said it is important for parents to know that they do not need a doctor's referral to receive early intervention services. If they notice a delay, they can contact directly to request an evaluation.

In some cases, visits from afar have been unexpectedly positive. One of the first times Andrea Jahns, a development specialist at the Early Learning Institute, connected via online video with one of her clients, a 2-year-old boy with speech delays, was nervous. Her own son, who was about the same age as her client, was at home with her and she knew he could interrupt him. But it turned out that her son really helped the other boy.

"Once my son noticed that there was a child on the screen, he started bringing balls to the screen to show him," Jahns wrote in an email. "The boy repeatedly said 'ball' or 'big ball' every time my son brought a new one. Then he started to say," Share? ", Putting his hand towards the screen, stating that he wanted my son to give him the ball. It was like a virtual play date with two little boys who never met. It almost made my job too easy!

Speech therapists in Sonoma County also told Rogers that the virtual visits encouraged some mothers to become more involved, sing songs, and do activities directly with their children.

"We are only there an hour a week, so this is what we want," said Rogers.

The 2-year-old daughter of Petaluma's mother, Patricia Vásquez, Genesis, has cerebral palsy. They have been receiving weekly visits to their homes for just over a year, and Vásquez said that seeing the visitor in person before the order to stay home helped her and her daughter learn sign language to communicate. They have had video visits for two weeks, but Genesis doesn't like to sit still looking at the camera. What worked best for Vasquez is that the home visitor texted him with ideas for activities that Vasquez can do with his daughter.

"We have learned different things to do at home," said Vasquez. “She sent me recipes to make Play-Doh without chemicals. We have learned a lot now that we also stay home. "

Home visitors in several counties have been surprised at the number of customers who still wanted to participate in the visits while taking refuge on the spot, even if they are virtual.

In Yolo County, pediatricians or obstetricians used to literally escort new parents down the hallway of the medical clinic to introduce them to their home visitor. Now doctors have to present them by phone call. Still, families appear to be even more eager to participate now than before, Daleiden said.

"It is a time of anxiety for everyone and particularly for the new mothers, or for the new mothers, especially because they are taking refuge in the home," said Daleiden. "They really want a connection, so they say yes to that first phone call and then to the idea of ​​working virtually."

