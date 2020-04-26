Brad Pitt's Dr. Fauci discusses Donald Trump in & # 39; SNL & # 39; on observations of coronavirus disinfectant injection

NBC

The actor of & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39; returns to & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39; like Covid-19 expert Dr. Anthony Fauci to verify what the President has been saying about the virus.

Brad Pitt stole the show in "Saturday night live"This weekend, April 25, 2020, with a surprise appearance as America's top COVID-19 expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The "Once upon a time in Hollywood"Star released the second version of the famous night comedy sketch At Home, taking the role of Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for the open cold, during which he tried to clear up numerous confusing statements issued by the president of the United States Donald trump at his regular briefings by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

"Good evening, I'm Dr. Anthony Fauci," started a proper Pitt, wearing a pair of glasses and a gray wig while sitting behind a desk.

"Now, there has been a lot of misinformation about the virus. Yes, the president has taken some liberties with our guidelines. So tonight, I would like to explain what the president was trying to say."

Images of Trump stating that there would be a vaccine "relatively soon" and then it was issued, before narrowing it down to Pitt, as Fauci, who reflected: "Relatively soon is an interesting phrase. Relative to the entire history of Earth? Coming very fast (sic) ".

He also clarified an observation that the Republican leader had made about how he and his administration had done an "incredible job" managing the pandemic, while declaring that COVID-19 "would disappear one day, like a miracle."

"A miracle is great. Who doesn't like miracles?" the actor joked, adding: "Miracles should not be Plan A."

After throwing a few more punches at the controversial real estate mogul and world-leading reality star, Pitt took off his costume and returned to his normal voice as he shared a message of thanks to essential workers.

"For the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm and clarity at this puzzling moment," he said. "And thanks to the medical workers, first responders and their families, for being on the front line."

Pitt's participation in the monologue comes weeks after Fauci himself joked that the Oscar winner portrayed him in a future episode of SNL.

When asked about the prospect on CNN recently, the 79-year-old man replied, "Oh Brad Pitt, of course."

The producers of "SNL" debuted their first episode of At Home on April 11 when Tom Hanks He returned to television for the first time since he defeated the coronavirus.

Coldplay& # 39; s Chris Martin served as a musical guest for that installment while Miley Cyrus covered Pink floyd"Wish You Were Here" for this weekend's show, which also featured cameos from Adam Sandler, Rob Schneiderand Paul rudd.