Brad Pitt responds to Dr. Anthony Fauci's wish and interprets it on SNL

A dream come true!

Earlier this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci he said he would want Brad Pitt to portray it in Saturday night live. Let's fast forward to the night before (April 25), and the health expert got his wish.

The nightly comedy sketch show once again showed its cast members collaborating with various celebrities in their respective homes amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

To start, the Oscar winner gasped in the cold with his monologue about the President Donald trumpRecent (and disturbing) comments about COVID-19.

"Good evening, I'm Dr. Anthony Fauci," Pitt began his monologue and seemed almost identical to the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

He continued, "Now, there has been a lot of misinformation about the virus. Yes, the President has taken some liberties with our guidelines. So tonight, I would like to explain what the President was trying to say."