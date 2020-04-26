Brad Pitt responds to Dr. Anthony Fauci's wish and interprets it on SNL

A dream come true!
Earlier this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci he said he would want Brad Pitt to portray it in Saturday night live. Let's fast forward to the night before (April 25), and the health expert got his wish.
The nightly comedy sketch show once again showed its cast members collaborating with various celebrities in their respective homes amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.
To start, the Oscar winner gasped in the cold with his monologue about the President Donald trumpRecent (and disturbing) comments about COVID-19.
"Good evening, I'm Dr. Anthony Fauci," Pitt began his monologue and seemed almost identical to the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
He continued, "Now, there has been a lot of misinformation about the virus. Yes, the President has taken some liberties with our guidelines. So tonight, I would like to explain what the President was trying to say."
Pitt perfectly mixed humor with fact during his segment, playing Dr. Fauci.
Outdoors, snippets of Trump's interviews were shown and then the actor would clarify those comments in his own way.
"Anyone who needs an exam, they take an exam … they are there. We have the exams. And the exams are beautiful," Trump can be seen saying in a previous interview.
Fauci (also known as Pitt's answer)? "Okay, a few things: I don't know if I would describe the test as beautiful … unless your idea of beauty is that a cotton swab tickles your brain."
"Also, when he said everyone can get tested, what he meant was almost no one," Pitt added.
Those weren't the only gossip, either. To watch the full 3-minute video in all its fun, check out the video above!
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTML2d8143e0405badbd651f2c6f13fdfce214%