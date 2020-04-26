Brad Pitt played Anthony Fauci on SNL last night

Brad Pitt Screenshot: SNL Brad Pitt

A couple of weeks ago, Saturday night live returned for its first live episode since the show suspended production amid the covid-19 outbreak with Tom Hanks hosting most of the cast's filmed sketches from wherever they are socially estranged at the moment. Honestly, it wasn't too bad, so they had another chance last night, this time with Brad Pitt taking advantage of the open cold.

While it is debated whether or not the President is really listening to Dr. Anthonly Fauci, it can be said with absolute certainty that the SNL it's because after Fauci joked several weeks ago that he would like Brad Pitt to play him SNL, last night, that's exactly what happened.

"First, I'd like to thank all the older women in America who have sent me supportive, inspirational, and sometimes graphic emails," Pitt Fauci began, playing on the confusing way everyone seems to have become extremely hot for anyone who shows a modicum of rational thinking lately. Personally, I don't quite understand it, but if that's your thing, go, I guess.

"Now, there has been a lot of misinformation about the virus." Pitt Fauci continued: “And yes, the President has taken some liberties with our guidelines. So tonight, I would like to explain what the President was trying to say. And remember, let's try to keep an open mind. "

From there, the cold continues to show Trump videos reciting the entire mansion of deranged and totally uninformed comments about covid-19, from saying that it will simply disappear, like a miracle, to speculating on the effectiveness of consume disinfectants to fight the virus, while Pitt Facui intervenes with his interpretations of the president's comments.

On Trump's claim, we will have a vaccine relatively soon, he said:

Relatively soon it is an interesting phrase. Relative to the whole history of the earth? Sure, uh, the vaccine will come very quickly. But if you were to say to a friend, "I'm going to finish a relative soon," and then it appeared a year and a half later, well, your friend may be relatively angry.

And regarding Trump's comments that the covid-19 tests are beautiful and readily available,

Okay, a few things. I don't know if you would describe the tests as beautiful unless your idea of ​​beauty is that a cotton swab tickles your brain. Also, when he said, "Everyone can get tested," what he meant was, "Almost no one."

It was, for the most part, a lot of fun, although when I think about it too much it makes me a little sad to know that this type of parody is relevant as a result of the President lacks ability make any kind of clear and rational decision regarding a response to the pandemic.

Pitt opened the cold by removing his wig and cap from his wig, thanking Fauci as himself for his leadership.

And to the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm and clarity at this puzzling moment. And thanks to the medical workers and first responders and their families for being on the front line.

If only we could make the people in charge of the country listen to Fauci the way the people in charge of SNL We may be a little better. However, as a small consolation prize, while Fauci has the ear of SNL Maybe I could consider asking Pitt to play it shirtless next time, you know, just to see if they're really listening.