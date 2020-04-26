Brad Pitt appears as Dr. Anthony Fauci in the new episode of Saturday Night Live at Home

Two weeks after their first attempt at an episode at home they were met with very little laughs from viewers and negative reviews from critics, the cast of Saturday night live He returned for a second episode at home that featured Brad Pitt's appearance as Dr. Anthony Fauci, and he definitely brought plenty of LOLs.

During a press conference earlier this month, a journalist asked Dr. Fauci who he thought should play him on the full-length sketch show, and with a smile he replied, "Brad Pitt, of course." Now, the infectious disease expert's dream has come true as Pitt released the second home edition of SNL like Dr. Fauci in a cold moment who showed him reviewing President Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wearing a silver wig and glasses, Pitt-as-Fauci thanked "all the older women in America,quot; ​​who sent her supportive, inspirational, and sometimes graphic emails. He then replayed a clip of President Trump in March telling supporters that a coronavirus vaccine would come "relatively soon," and clarified POTUS's comment.

"Relatively soon it's an interesting phrase," said Pitt-as-Fauci. "In relation to the entire history of Earth, of course! The vaccine will come very quickly. But if you told a friend,quot; I will finish relatively soon "and then you appeared a year and a half later, well, your friend may be relatively angry,quot; .

After doing a few more digs at the President, Pitt took off his wig and glasses and became serious for a minute. He thanked American health workers who are on the front lines of the battle, and also praised Dr. Fauci's "calm and clarity,quot;. Then, he opened the program saying: “Live, a little, from all over the United States. It's saturday night! "

The episode featured Kenan Thompson's recurring sketch "What's Up With That," featuring guests Charles Barkley and DJ Khalid, as well as a hilarious commercial for a grocery store starring Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant that promoted items from the ones that can't seem to be undone. , despite the pandemic. Some of the items they had "in abundance,quot; included frozen Hawaiian pizza, cauliflower pasta, and mint pringles.

Adam Sandler also made a surprise appearance, wearing underwear on his head, in Pete Davidson's rap video for the song. Trapped in the house. There was also a cameo by Paul Rudd and a performance by Miley Cyrus from the classic Pink Floyd song. I wish you were Here.



