Boston College product Jake Burt signs with the Patriots

Former Boston College tight end and St. John’s Prep standout Jake Burt signs with the Patriots, a source confirmed to Boston.com. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the news on Sunday afternoon.

Boston College TE Jake Burt, an undrafted free agent, is signing with the New England Patriots and is receiving $ 80,000 guaranteed to do so, one of the biggest guarantees for undrafted TE, by source. – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2020

The 6 & # 39; 3, 260-pound receiver ended his career at Boston College with 23 catches for 307 yards and two touchdowns in four seasons, also excelling as a blocker. Burt, a Lynnfield native, received offers from Brown, Harvard, Holy Cross and Old Dominion before choosing Boston College.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.