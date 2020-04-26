Boston College product Jake Burt signs with the Patriots

Former Boston College tight end and St. John’s Prep standout Jake Burt signs with the Patriots, a source confirmed to Boston.com. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the news on Sunday afternoon.

The 6 & # 39; 3, 260-pound receiver ended his career at Boston College with 23 catches for 307 yards and two touchdowns in four seasons, also excelling as a blocker. Burt, a Lynnfield native, received offers from Brown, Harvard, Holy Cross and Old Dominion before choosing Boston College.

