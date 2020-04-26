Boston College product Jake Burt signs with the Patriots

Former Boston College tight end and St. John’s Prep standout Jake Burt signs with the Patriots, a source confirmed to Boston.com. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the news on Sunday afternoon.
Boston College TE Jake Burt, an undrafted free agent, is signing with the New England Patriots and is receiving $ 80,000 guaranteed to do so, one of the biggest guarantees for undrafted TE, by source.
– Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2020
The 6 & # 39; 3, 260-pound receiver ended his career at Boston College with 23 catches for 307 yards and two touchdowns in four seasons, also excelling as a blocker. Burt, a Lynnfield native, received offers from Brown, Harvard, Holy Cross and Old Dominion before choosing Boston College.
Ready to work!! https://t.co/eHQpI5Mv5K
– Jake Burt (@ JakeBurt23) April 26, 2020
%MINIFYHTML2256b44fdb67865688f6edba76da18ce14%%MINIFYHTML2256b44fdb67865688f6edba76da18ce15%