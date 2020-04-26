Boris Johnson's assistant attended the UK's secret coronavirus panel

LONDON – The British government was under strong pressure to reveal details about a secret scientific advisory group after a report on Friday that a top political adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson had participated in the group's meetings on the pandemic of coronavirus.
The adviser, Dominic Cummings, as well as a data scientist with close ties to Mr. Cummings, attended a meeting of the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies, or SAGE, on March 23, the day Mr. Johnson He ordered a blockade to try to slow the spread of the virus, according to a report published in The Guardian.
Mr. Cummings was He is a leading strategist in the 2016 Brexit campaign and is seen as one of the masterminds behind Johnson's crushing electoral victory in December, when he used the slogan "Get Brexit Done." Data scientist Ben Warner worked with Mr. Cummings on the Brexit "Vote Leave,quot; campaign.
The government has refused to disclose to SAGE members or publish the minutes of their meetings, citing the scientists' safety and independence. That has raised questions about its role, particularly after the government abruptly changed its response to the virus in late March from a more relaxed approach to a blockade that brought Britain in line with other European countries.
The latest report added fuel to the fire, and the opposition said it tarnished the government's credibility.
"Dominic Cummings has no place in the government's scientific advisory group on coronavirus," said Jonathan Ashworth, Labor Party secretary of social health and welfare, in a statement. "He is a political adviser, not a medical or scientific expert."
Even conservative lawmakers expressed doubts.
"We should publish SAGE membership," David Davis, a former cabinet minister, said on Twitter, adding that the government should "eliminate non-scientific members,quot; and "publish its advice in its entirety."
Davis, who was responsible for the Brexit negotiations with Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May, has a history of hostile exchanges with Cummings.
The government denied that Mr. Cummings or Mr. Warner were members of the group. In a statement, he said they had simply listened to their deliberations and occasionally asked questions or offered help navigating the bureaucracy.
"The scientists who contribute to SAGE are among the most eminent in their fields," the statement said. "It is completely wrong to imply that your advice is not impartial."
SAGE is comprised of experts in fields including epidemiology and behavioral science. They come from laboratories at Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial College London and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
The Guardian published what it said was a list of members. Some are well known, such as Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College, who published a report in March projecting that an uncontrolled spread of the virus could kill 500,000 people in Britain. That report helped trigger the change in the government's response and also influenced the shaping of White House thinking.
Another member, Jeremy Farrar, an infectious disease expert and director of the Wellcome Trust, recently told the BBC: "The UK is likely to be one of the most affected, if not the worst, countries in Europe."
Stephen Castle and Elian Peltier contributed reports.