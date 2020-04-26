Book Circus: The documentary from the Netflix gay porn bookstore named "Uplifting" and "Tender"

A Netflix documentary about an elderly Jewish couple who ran a gay porn bookstore in Los Angeles has received rave reviews from critics and the public.

Book circus It tells the story of Karen and Barry Mason, owners of the title store. They started selling pornography in 1982 after answering a call from prolific pornographer Larry Flynt, who needed distributors for the magazines he owned. The Freemasons expanded their business from there, selling a wide variety of gay porn and sex toys, all while keeping the truth of the bookstore a secret from friends and family.

Over the years, Circus of Books became a community center for queer Californians, and was targeted by the FBI when the Ronald Reagan presidential administration cracked down on "obscenity" and the distribution of gay pornography amid the AIDS epidemic. It closed in early 2019.





Critics and viewers alike have been won over for the film, which was produced by Ryan Murphy (Attitude, American horror story), and directed by Rachel Mason, daughter of the store owners.

"Book circus is a very beautiful documentary that explores not only the LGBT + porn scene but also the internal struggle for acceptance of a traditional Jewish family. " wrote a viewer "It never ceases to amaze me how complex humans are."

Another added that the documentary serves as a "queer palate cleanser after Tiger king" writing: "Book circus he is generous, unwavering and all about people who are genuinely good and unprejudiced (although sometimes they have flaws). "

The Guardian, meanwhile, praised the film as carrying "enormous humor and tenderness." IndieWire compared it favorably to Sarah Polley's award-winning 2012 documentary Stories we tell, calling it "the best LGBTQ documentary of the year".

The Evening Standard he called the film "optimistic", "moving and deeply strange", Under the radar he called it "edifying", while the New York Times He noted the film's celebration of visitors and shoppers who came to view the store as a beacon.

"These community members reflect on a bygone era with wit and warmth," writes critic Teo Bugbee. "Memories are the heart of the film, not a family secret, but the pride of a community."

Book circus is now available on Netflix.