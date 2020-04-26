Blake Lively teases husband Ryan Reynolds' new hairstyle

Blake Lively she's trolling her husband … one more time!

the Gossip Girl alum and Ryan Reynolds They're known for their fun pranks on social media, and that's exactly what they both did this weekend. Can you say a couple of goals?

On Saturday, the 32-year-old actress turned to Instagram Stories to tease her true love. Blake uploaded an image of the dead Pool Star's new hairstyle, which showed off her baby bun.

"I dare you to forget this every time you see it for the rest of eternity," she joked in her caption, along with a photo of her husband swinging a small ponytail (with an elegant teal bow, no less! ).

It is possible that the couple's children are behind Ryan's hairstyle, however, it is clear that the duo enjoys making fun of each other. Because it didn't take Ryan long to annoy his wife on her own Instagram account.

"Clearly, his contraceptive method doesn't work, so …" the 43-year-old actor joked in his Stories.