Blake Lively laughs at Ryan Reynolds' little ponytail in a hilarious post!

While trapped at home due to quarantine, Ryan Reynolds has been trying new things with his hairstyle and his wife and fellow actress Blake Lively did not hesitate to tease him on social media. Blake shared a photo of her "little ponytail,quot; and suggested that fans will never be able to see her!

It's no secret that this married couple's online exchanges are always fun and entertaining, and this is no different!

That said, Blake and Ryan apparently manage to make people laugh with their posts even in the midst of a global pandemic!

It all started with the Gossip Girl star posting a snap that showed her husband with her hair combed into the smallest ponytail since her hair isn't long enough for a proper one!

In the caption, she wrote, "I challenge you to forget this every time you see it for the rest of eternity."

Since he has nearly 27 million followers, it's safe to say he "cursed,quot; them all to remember that little pony forever and that's power!

The photo shows Ryan wearing a gray T-shirt, a colorful hair tie that picks up the strands of short hair from the back of his neck!

I love Blake Lively SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/RGxDxZnHhB – teegan 🪐 (@cupofteegan) April 26, 2020

This is not the first time that the Hollywood couple has made people laugh with their creatively fun posts.

Less than a month ago, Blake also joked about her attraction to her husband's torn coach after Ryan yelled at him on his own platform.

She republished the photo in her GI Stories, writing: ‘I keep sliding to the right. This is not working ".

He was, of course, joking about thinking he was in dating apps like Tinder, so he pretended to realize that wasn't the case, adding, "Oh … swipe UP."

As for Ryan's original post about the trainer, it was meant to promote his free training sessions on his Instagram, writing in the caption: Trains. Train a bunch of superheroes and a certain, nasty, talkative Deadpool. He is one of the greats. And he's giving it away for FREE during these tough days. Anyone can do this. "



